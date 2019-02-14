NBC Drama Pilot ‘Bluff City Law’ Adds Caitlin McGee in Lead Role

Caitlin McGee has been cast in one of the lead roles of the NBC drama pilot “Bluff City Law,” Variety has learned.

The project is described as a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller, they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

McGee will play Sydney Keller, a brilliant lawyer from Memphis who gives up her corporate in-house job to work with her father on cases that she believes can actually make a difference in the world.

McGee most recently appeared on shows like “You’re the Worst,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” (pictured). She has also had parts on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Shades of Blue,” and “Blue Bloods.” She will also appear in the upcoming features “Standing Up, Falling Down” and “Plus One.” She is repped by Gersh.

“The Brave” creator Dean Georgaris serves as writer and executive producer on “Bluff City Law,” with David Janollari and Michael Aguilar also executive producing. Universal Television will produce along with David Janollari Entertainment.