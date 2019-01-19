NBC Orders Comedy Pilots ‘Saving Kenan’ and ‘Like Magic’

NBC has ordered comedies “Saving Kenan” and “Like Magic” to pilot.

“Saving Kenan” is a single-camera comedy starring “Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson as a “newly widowed dad determined to be everything for his kids while begrudgingly letting his persistent father-in-law become more involved in their lives.”

Jackie Clarke will serve as writer and executive producer. Thompson, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer are on board as executive producers. Michaels’ Broadway Video is the production company behind the show.

Thompson is represented by UTA, Michael Goldman and Del Shaw. Clarke is represented by UTA and Felker Toczek. Broadway Video is repped by CAA.

Meanwhile, “Like Magic” is billed as a workplace comedy that “follows an optimistic young woman pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.”

Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu will write and executive produce the single-camera comedy. Julie Ann Robinson will direct and executive produce alongside fellow EP Kelly Pancho for CannyLads production company. Matt Hubbard will also serve as executive producer.

Kyle and Luu are repped by UTA. Hubbard is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Robinson is repped by CAA and Warren Dern.

Universal Television is the studio behind both shows.

On the drama side, NBC has ordered a number of pilots, including “Law & Order: Hate Crimes,” “Council of Dads,” “Emergence,” and the Paul Feig-directed “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”