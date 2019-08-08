NBC Orders More ‘Bluff City Law’ Scripts, Producers Talk Tackling Free Speech, Immigration

“Bluff City Law” is going to have more episodes in its freshman season than first expected.

NBC had originally ordered the legal drama for a 13-episode debut season, but has now asked for six more scripts from Dean Georgaris and the other writers on the show.

At the show’s Television Critics Association summer press tour panel, Georgaris and the series’ other producers were asked about how they are going to make the legal drama stand out and speak to today’s political climate. Georgaris replied that “Bluff City Law” will explore some of the biggest issues being discussed in the U.S. today and will include questions that are “fundamental to the human experience.”

“I don’t want to say we’ll rip from the headlines…but issues like free speech, privacy are things that we’re talking about right now,” Georgaris said. “Every week we’ll be taking those on, and sometimes from a more comedic perspective.”

Other topics the show will tackle include wrongful imprisonment, taking on big insurance companies, the opioid crisis and immigration.

In terms of striking a balance between legal drama and personal drama, Georgaris said the balance would be around 70-30.

“Bluff City Law” is a character-driven legal drama that follows the lawyers of an elite Memphis law firm that specializes in the most controversial landmark civil rights cases. Led by legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits) and his brilliant daughter, Sydney Keller (Caitlin McGee), they take on the toughest David-and-Goliath cases while navigating their complicated relationship.

Smits commented on returning to the legal drama arena, revealing that “there was a lot of brushing up” that he had to do.

“You try to take the best from the experiences that you had and know that this particular guy I’m doing now is a lot different,” Smits said.

At the very end of the panel, Smits was asked about the “NYPD Blue” continuation, whose pilot is currently being retooled at ABC, and revealed that he is “down” for it and that his former co-stars had sent him photos from set saying, “Wish you were here, but you’re dead.”

“Bluff City Law” also stars Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.

Georgaris serves as a writer and executive produce the series, with Michael Aguliar and David Janollari also exec-producing. The project is produced by Universal Television in association with David Janollari Entertainment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the further script order.