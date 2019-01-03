×

NBC News Veteran Warns TV News Has Become Beholden to ‘Trump Circus’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBC News MSNBC Christine Blasey Ford Brett Kavanaugh
CREDIT: NBCUniversal

William Arkin has created articles and reports for NBC News and The Los Angeles Times, among other media venues. But he may be remembered for something he wrote for himself.

In a mammoth 2000-word-plus farewell letter, Arkin, a veteran NBC News staffer and analyst who has also written books and for newspapers, warned that “In our day-to-day whirlwind and hostage status as prisoners of Donald Trump, I think – like everyone else does – that we miss so much.”

He praised NBC News for the opportunities it has given him, noting that “my time at NBC has been gratifying. Working with Cynthia McFadden has been the experience of a lifetime. I’ve learned a ton about television from her and Kevin Monahan, the secret insider tricks of the trade and the very big picture of what makes for original stories (and how powerful they can be). The young reporters at NBC are also universally excellent. Thanks to  [NBC News President] Noah Oppenheim for his support of my contrarian and disruptive presence. And to Janelle Rodriguez, who supported deep expertise. The Nightly crew has also been a constant fan of my too long stories and a great team. I continue to marvel as Phil Griffin carries out his diabolical plan for the cable network to take over the world.”

Related

But he openly fretted that in a rush to cover the Trump administration, many mainstream news outlets are losing sight of a significant rise in power of the nation’s national security offices – one that should not be ignored, even though it a story that is more nuanced than black and white “I’d argue that under Trump, the national security establishment not only hasn’t missed a beat but indeed has gained dangerous strength. Now it is ever more autonomous and practically impervious to criticism,” he wrote. “.I’d also argue, ever so gingerly, that NBC has become somewhat lost in its own verve, proxies of boring moderation and conventional wisdom, defender of the government against Trump, cheerleader for open and subtle threat mongering, in love with procedure and protocol over all else (including results). I accept that there’s a lot to report here, but I’m more worried about how much we are missing. Hence my desire to take a step back and think why so little changes with regard to America’s wars.”

Arkin, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer and a human-rights advocacy workers, has a distinguished resume. He is co-author of  Top Secret America: The Rise of the New American Security State,” based on a three-year Washington Post investigation he took part in that examined military, intelligence and corporate interests in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11. 2001.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More TV

  • NBC News MSNBC Christine Blasey Ford

    NBC News Veteran Warns TV News Has Become Beholden to 'Trump Circus'

    William Arkin has created articles and reports for NBC News and The Los Angeles Times, among other media venues. But he may be remembered for something he wrote for himself. In a mammoth 2000-word-plus farewell letter, Arkin, a veteran NBC News staffer and analyst who has also written books and for newspapers, warned that “In [...]

  • Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    Nat Geo Pulls Neil deGrasse Tyson's 'StarTalk' Amid Misconduct Allegations (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Geographic Channel has pulled its long-running Neil deGrasse Tyson chat show “StarTalk” off the air, at least for now, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the famed astrophysicist. “StarTalk” will remain on hiatus as a Fox Networks Group investigation into the multiple claims continues. “In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we [...]

  • 2019 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase Cast

    CBS Sets 2019 Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase Cast

    CBS announced on Thursday the 21 performers participating in the 2019 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase. It will begin its run of six shows starting Jan. 15 at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles. Beginning 14 years ago, the showcase was created to spotlight diverse talent, and it has developed into a hybrid comedy [...]

  • Arrow -- "Elseworlds, Part 2" --

    CW Orders 'Batwoman' Pilot Starring Ruby Rose

    The CW has given a pilot order to a new spin on Batwoman starring “Orange Is the New Black” alum Ruby Rose. “Batwoman” is shepherded by DC TV overlord Greg Berlanti for Warner Bros. TV and was penned by “Vampire Diaries” alum Caroline Dries. David Nutter, one of the industry’s most sought-after pilot helmers, is [...]

  • Jerhonda Pace in Surviving R Kelly

    TV Review: 'Surviving R. Kelly'

    It’s been 25 years since R. Kelly first had to answer for sexual abuse allegations. Two and a half decades of new reports, new witnesses, new testimonies, new windows into an age-old story of powerful men seizing the chance to play God while trampling countless women — girls — into the dirt. And yet, as [...]

  • A Very British Scandal Sharp Objects

    Golden Globes' Supporting TV Categories Create Unfair Races (Column)

    This year’s Golden Globes fields for supporting actor and actress in a series, limited series or TV movie are as diverse — and as overstuffed — as the names imply. Recent Emmy honorees — comedy winner Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), drama winner Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), drama nominee Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), and [...]

  • Sandra Oh and Adam Samberg

    Golden Globe Producers Talk Expectations for Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh

    As the Oscars struggled last month to find a host, the Golden Globes made it look easy in comparison. Pairing Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh was an unexpected choice, but one borne out of their presenter banter at the most recent Emmys — and a recognition that another solo, white male host would be a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad