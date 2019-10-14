×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCU Has Likely Succession Plan Set at NBC News

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Noah Oppenheim
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has been battling Ronan Farrow in recent and disturbing headlines, but the executive remains the most likely candidate to succeed NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lack, who has seen NBC News through one of its most tumultuous eras, has a contract that runs through 2020, according to these people. He could negotiate to remain with NBCUniversal for a subsequent period or stay on in some other capacity, but Oppenheim is widely seen as his successor. NBCU CEO Steve Burke first put forward that notion in January when he told Variety that Oppenheim “is going to end up running NBC News after Andy retires.”

NBCUniversal declined to make executives available for comment. The end date of Lack’s current contract was previously reported by The Los Angeles Times.

The two executives’ stints at NBC News (both have worked there in previous tenures) have dovetailed with controversy. They have managed teams through the departure of Billy Bush; an effort to launch two new shows with Megyn Kelly; the firing of Matt Lauer; and, more recently, allegations made by author Ronan Farrow that NBC News tried to stifle his efforts to report on sexual harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein. NBC News has pushed back against those assertions and disputed several of Farrow’s key findings. Farrow has said he stands by his reporting.

At the same time, MSNBC and NBC News have turned in solid business performance during their tenure. NBC News flagship shows, “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” “Dateline” and “Meet the Press,” have led in the 25-to-54 audience demo for four consecutive seasons. And MSNBC has gained new traction by shifting much of its dayside programming to straight-news reporting. The network has seen advertising commitments rise in the industry’s past two “upfront” sales sessions. Lack, who has a history of taking big business swings, has revived Brian Williams’ career after a gaffe he made about his time reporting in Iraq led to his dismissal from “Nightly News.” He has won back some respect as a late-night anchor at MSNBC.

Oppenheim’s rise would continue a longstanding trend in the TV-news business. Executives who can improve the performance of morning programs at the various networks are typically elevated to higher positions. Oppenheim rejoined NBC News in 2015 and helped wring better ratings in the demographic most coveted by advertisers in news programming from the first two hours of NBC’s “Today Show.” Morning programs are responsible for capturing millions of dollars in advertising revenue, and often fuel a network’s entire news division.

The industry is filled with executives who were given broader responsibilities after moving the needle on morning performance. Jeff Zucker, the former NBCU CEO and now chairman of news and sports at AT&T’s WarnerMedia, had some of his first success overseeing “Today.” Chris Licht, who oversees CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” helped build new morning-news franchises at “Morning Joe” and “CBS This Morning.” Ben Sherwood, who helped ABC’s “Good Morning America” beat “Today” in a heated ratings race while president of ABC News, became head of Disney’s entertainment operations for a period of time. More recently, Fox News Media named Lauren Petterson, a longtime supervisor of “Fox & Friends,” as the new president of Fox Business Network.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More TV

  • CENTRAL PARK FIVE

    Netflix and Ava DuVernay Sued by Police Interrogation Firm

    The company behind a controversial police interrogation technique filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Netflix and director Ava DuVernay, claiming that it was defamed in DuVernay’s miniseries on the Central Park jogger case. John E. Reid and Associates developed the Reid Technique in the late 1940s, and it has continued to offer training materials [...]

  • Noah Oppenheim

    NBCU Has Likely Succession Plan Set at NBC News

    NBC News President Noah Oppenheim has been battling Ronan Farrow in recent and disturbing headlines, but the executive remains the most likely candidate to succeed NBC News and MSNBC Chairman Andy Lack, according to people familiar with the matter. Lack, who has seen NBC News through one of its most tumultuous eras, has a contract [...]

  • Succession Season 2 Roman Gerri

    How 'Succession' Turned Rich-People Problems Into TV's Most Satisfying Drama (Column)

    It was only as the credits rolled on the Season 2 finale of “Succession” that I realized I was standing. At some point during the exhilarating final scene, I’d apparently leapt to my feet, radiating with the thrill of watching the last meticulously placed domino fall. It was startling to understand just how invested I’d [...]

  • '100% Wolf - Legend of the

    '100% Wolf - Legend of the Moonstone' Leads Most Viewed Show at MipJunior

    Animated series “100% Wolf – Legend of the Moonstone” from Germany’s Studio100 Media topped the poll of most-watched shows at MipJunior, the children’s content market in Cannes, which wrapped Sunday. The series follows the adventures of Freddy Lupin, a young werewolf who has been accidentally turned into a poodle, but is determined to prove he’s [...]

  • jay-wallace-fox-news

    'News Stars' Will Fill Shepard Smith's Slot, Says Fox News President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Shepard Smith has left the Fox News building, but his hour will remain staffed by employees from the network’ news division. Bret Baier, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer and John Roberts are among the Fox News Channel news anchors who will do a stint in the 3 p.m. hour vacated [...]

  • craig-ferguson-join-or-die

    Craig Ferguson Game Show 'The Hustler' Gets Picked Up by ABC

    Comedian and host Craig Ferguson is returning to the airwaves with a new trivia game show series at ABC, “The Hustler,” in which one player will already secretly know all the answers. The format involves five contestants working together on a series of trivia questions, with the aim of growing and winning a collective prize [...]

  • Patrick Dempsey poses with his 'Excellence

    Patrick Dempsey, Alessandro Borghi Discuss Being Part of 'Devils'

    Patrick Dempsey (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Italian actor Alessandro Borghi (“Suburra”), who co-star in the anticipated financial-world thriller series “Devils,” said the show pulled them into uncharted territories. A sign that the TV drama business is becoming increasingly global, “Devils” marks the first truly international drama for both actors. Although it shot in English, “Devils” was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad