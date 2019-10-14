NBC News Rebukes Ronan Farrow: ‘We Have No Secrets’

The president of NBC News pushed back on some of the explosive claims made by journalist Ronan Farrow Monday, calling into question an allegation that the NBCUniversal news outlet knew about sexual misconduct by former “Today” anchor Matt Lauer before he was fired in 2017.

“Farrow alleges there were employees who reported Lauer’s behavior prior to November of 2017 and were paid settlements to silence them,” said Noah Oppenheim, NBC News’ president, in a memo to staff. ” Not only is this false, the so-called evidence Farrow uses in his book to support the charge collapses under the slightest scrutiny.”

“We have no secrets and nothing to hide,” he added.

NBC News released the retort – a pages-long memo filled with rebuttals to individual assertions made in Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill” – while the celebrated journalist was making a TV appearance on “CBS This Morning.” Confronted with some of the NBC News statements on air, Farrow said he’d let his reporting stand for itself. He has created a new whirlwind of suspicion and doubt around NBC News by presenting for the first time comments from a former NBC News staffer who alleges Lauer raped her during NBC News’ coverage of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lauer has denied the allegation. He was dismissed by NBC in 2017 for what was at the time said to be “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

More to come…