×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Joins TV’s Streaming-News Wave With ‘NBC News Now’

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC News

NBC is serving up the video news for which it is known  – but doesn’t mind if you don’t get it through your TV.

NBC hopes a rising generation of news junkies will turn to its new streaming-video service for the long and short of it all. The new offering, NBC News Now, provides minutes-long news updates called “Briefly’s” as well as in-depth reportage that expands some of the stories TV viewers might see on “Today” or “NBC Nightly News.”

But there’s no morning show, no Sunday public-affairs program and no evening news.

“We want to be the premiere place for viewers who are news junkies – news savvy, digitally savvy, but may not be watching on traditional platforms or have access to cable service,” says Rashida Jones, senior vice president of specials for NBC News and MSNBC, and the executive who is overseeing the new effort. These viewers, she says in an interview, don’t tune in to watch a specific show at a certain time. But they want to keep up on the latest news stories and even spend time watching longer videos about important topics

Related

The free, ad-supported OTT service will be available between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. eastern Monday through Friday, says Jones, noting that the time-frame fits the pattern of when people tend to turn most heavily to OTT content. Citi has signed on as a sponsor.  NBC News also intends for “Now” to also be up and streaming when big breaking events take place and people want information quickly. And it will feature content from across NBC News as well as other NBCUniversal-owned outlets, says Jones.

Now will serve up original content and reporting from across NBC News and from additional NBCU partners. Viewers should not expect to see only quick hits. “Our stories tend to be much longer,” she explains. “We tend to go a little bit deeper into characters” than traditional news programs might have the time to do. “One example of a story that we are doing is a story about gerrymandering. The hook is that on one college campus, if you are in one dorm room, you are in one district and if you are in another, you are in a different one.” For TV counterparts, she adds, “if it doesn’t have anything to do with the news of the day, it can be hard for a traditional show to cover it.”

NBC News joins a crowded field. Most of the nation’s mainstream TV-news outlets are building out streaming-video hubs that complement their existing products

CBS News, for example, has been increasing the number of original documentary programs it runs on CBSN, a video-streaming hub it introduced in 2014. Fox News Channel last year launched the subscription-based Fox Nation, which offers documentary programs, a look at Sean Hannity’s opening monologue from his radio program, a cooking show from “Fox & Friends” co-anchor Steve Doocy and opinions from Tomi Lahren, among other options. ABC News Live aims to give viewers a peek at whatever image and action producers feel is the most compelling at any given time of day. CNN operates Great Big Story, a compendium of interesting and colorful video stories about topics that might be of interest to a younger demographic.

The TV-news outlets are rushing to cater to the needs of a new generation of information aficionados, who don’t need to sit down in front of the big screen in a living room to immerse themselves in the latest headlines. These consumers can get as much from Google News and Twitter as their mothers and fathers take from an hour on CNN or MSNBC. In the U.S., about 93% of adults say they get at least some news via mobile or desktop, according to the Pew Research Center.

In many cases, NBC News Now will “reshape” stories from other NBC News outlets for the tastes of digital video snackers, says Jones. Now reports might have more behind-the-scenes footage and longer shots. Reporters like Simone Boyce and Dasha Burns (above, pictured) will provide stories and Jones says viewers will see regular personnel who will help connect them from one piece to the next throughout the day.

The executive says the only thing that is certain about the new venture is that it is bound to change. “Our hopes on day one is that we’ve have grown exponentially by day 30,” she says.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • NBC Joins TV's Streaming-News Wave With

    NBC Joins TV's Streaming-News Wave With 'NBC News Now'

    NBC is serving up the video news for which it is known  – but doesn’t mind if you don’t get it through your TV. NBC hopes a rising generation of news junkies will turn to its new streaming-video service for the long and short of it all. The new offering, NBC News Now, provides minutes-long [...]

  • Netflix Partners With BAFTA on Breakthrough

    Netflix Partners on BAFTA's Breakthrough Brits; Initiative Expands Internationally

    Netflix has signed on as a partner on BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits, the program that supports up-and-coming U.K. talent. BAFTA said the partnership with the streaming giant will help facilitate expansion of its “Breakthrough” initiative globally, and the partners will work to identify overseas talent in new territories. This year’s scheme is open to Brits residing [...]

  • Kit Harington

    Kit Harington Checks Into Treatment Facility for 'Personal Issues'

    “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington checked into a “wellness retreat” ahead of the show’s finale on HBO. “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his publicist said in a statement to Variety. Page Six [...]

  • Songland NBC TV Review

    TV Review: NBC's 'Songland'

    “The Voice,” NBC’s durably low-pressure hang with four music superstars, airs in the spring and fall, but Blake Shelton needs at least some time away from his revolving chair. Enter “Songland,” produced by former “Voice” judge Adam Levine — a series that applies “The Voice’s” attitude of cheerful bonhomie between industry A-listers to the songwriting [...]

  • TV News Roundup: 'Jessica Jones' Season

    TV News Roundup: 'Jessica Jones' Season 3 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

    In today’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for the final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” and the basketball documentary “Q Ball” premieres tonight on FS1. DATES The third and final season of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” will launch on Netflix on June 14, making it the last entry in Netflix and Marvel’s TV series partnership. The titular [...]

  • Broad City SheWork FYC Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City' Creators Bring 'SheWork' to Life in Manhattan

    Looking for a cheap space to get some work done? “Broad City” creators and actors Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have a solution: “SheWork,” an outdoor urban work space not to be confused with real-life workplace company WeWork. In a season five episode of “Broad City,” Glazer’s character devised “SheWork” as a smoker-friendly outdoor office [...]

  • MANIFEST -- "Estimated Time of Departure"

    TV Ratings: New Shows Still Stand a Chance With Under-50 Set

    It’s tough to make a splash when there are literally hundreds of TV shows in the pop culture universe. But the number of freshman series that fought their way to attention-getting status among millennials and Gen Xers made a notable uptick in the 2018-2019 season to date. “The Masked Singer,” “Manifest,” “The Conners,” “New Amsterdam,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad