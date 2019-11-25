×
NBC News Hires Gretchen Morgenson for Investigative Unit

Brian Steinberg

Gretchen Morgenson, the veteran investigative reporter who has won multiple journalism prizes for her coverage of Wall Street, is joining the investigative unit of NBC News.

She is expected to “lead our reporting on the intersection of money and power and will bolster our capability to do more in-depth, groundbreaking work,” said Rich Greenberg, the executive editor of NBC News investigative reporting, in a statement.

Morgenson won a Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for her coverage of Wall Street at The New York Time, where she spent two decades and won three Gerald Loeb Awards, business journalism’s top honor. For the past two years, Gretchen has been a senior reporter in the investigations unit at The Wall Street Journal.  In 2011, she co-authored “Reckless Endangerment,” a book about the origins of the 2008 financial crisis.

“I’m thrilled to join the exceptional journalists at NBC News investigations.,” Morgenson said in a statement. “The financial world touches everyone and I’m eager to help NBC’s vast and growing audience assess its impact.”

NBC News has in recent years placed more emphasis on investigative stories and enterprise reporting, hiring such journalists as Carol Lee from The Wall Street Journal and Julia Ainsley from Reuters. The goal has not only been to develop more original reporting at a time when the swirl of news around politics and global affairs has reached a particularly intense moment, but also to inject breaking items and stories into programs like “NBC Nightly News.”

