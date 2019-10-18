×
TV News Roundup: NBC Announces ‘Making It’ Season 2 Premiere Date

MAKING IT -- Season: 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chris Haston/NBC

In today’s TV news roundup, NBC announced the “Making It” Season 2 premiere date and HBO Max greenlit a new docuseries from Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti.

DATES

Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will return with the second season of Making It on NBC Dec. 2. After the show’s holiday season premiere, the show will continue Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 9-10 before closing with a two-hour finale on Dec. 11. “Making It” is executive produced by Poehler, Offerman, Nicolle Yaron, Kate Arend, Dave Becky and Pip Wells.

GREENLIGHTS

HBO Max has commissioned a new lifestyle docuseries from celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and producer Gary Janetti. Tentatively titled “Brad and Gary To To…” the show is inspired by the couple’s Instagram stories and will follow them as they embark on their world journey, trying different cuisines in the process. Goreski and Janetti will produce alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green, and Cooper Green of Purveyors of Pop (“Married to Medicine,” “Ex on the Beach”) and Tara Long of Entertainment One who serve as executive producers.

ACQUISITIONS

Hulu has acquired The Unsettling from AwesomenessTV. Starring a young cast including Holly Taylor, Tequan Richmond, An Li Bogan, Willow Shields, Alex Lange, Noah Grismer, Marguerite Moreau and David Rogers, the series follows 16-year-old Becca as she arrives at her new foster home located in a remote area. Her foster siblings are less than welcoming, but none more so than the 11-year-old biological son of their foster parents. Becca tries to keep to herself and adjust to her new home, but strange things start to happen around her, and Becca is uncertain about who or what is responsible. Executive produced by Shelley Zimmerman, Rebecca Glashow and Brin Lukens for AwesomenessTV, the program was created by Andrew Jacobsen and Adam Epstein and directed by Chris Grismer.

