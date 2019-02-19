NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Like Magic’ Casts Jee Young Han in Lead Role

Jee Young Han has been cast in the lead role of the NBC single-camera comedy pilot “Like Magic,” Variety has learned.

The project is a workplace comedy that follows an optimistic young woman (Jee) pursuing her dream to be a headlining magician in the eccentric and ego-driven world of the Magic Palace.

Jee will play Holly. She is described as a little nerdy and awkward, but she’s also so genuine and friendly that she can be charming. She previously recurred on ABC’s “Station 19” and was cast as a series regular in the ABC pilot “The Mission” last year. Her other TV roles include shows like “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” “Santa Clarita Diet,” “9-1-1,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Shameless.

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

“Like Magic” is written and executive produced by Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. Matt Hubbard, Kelly Pancho, and Julie Anne Robinson will also executive produce, with Robinson also set to direct. Robinson will produce under CannyLads production banner along with Pancho, with the company currently under an overall deal at Universal Television.