NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Good Place’ Final Season

NBC is only adding three new shows to its schedule this fall, and the network has announced that all three are set to premiere the week of September 23.

On Mondays, the Jimmy Smits-led courtroom drama “Bluff City Law” will follow “The Voice,” while on Thursdays, Bradley Whitford starrer “Perfect Harmony” and Kal Penn comedy “Sunnyside” join “Superstore,” “The Good Place” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Other dates to keep in the diary include September 23 for the season 4 premiere of “This Is Us,” and September 26 for the final season premiere of “The Good Place.”The former smash hit series was given a triple-season renewal in May, and series co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker has previously said the plan is for the show to potentially wrap up after three more seasons. While “The Good Place” creator Mike Schur revealed at a recent Emmy FYC panel that the show will end its run after season 4.

The Peacock’s other new series, “Council of Dads,” “Indebted,” “The Kenan Show,” “Lincoln,” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” are all being kept for midseason.

Check out NBC’s full fall lineup below.

Monday, Sept. 23

8-10 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – BLUFF CITY LAW (SERIES DEBUT)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – PERFECT HARMONY (SERIES DEBUT)

9 p.m. – The Good Place

9:30 p.m. – SUNNYSIDE (SERIES DEBUT)

10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

Friday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. – Bluff City Law (repeat – one week only)

9-11 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Friday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. – The Blacklist