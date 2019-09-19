NBC Entertainment Names Katie Hockmeyer Exec VP of Late Night Programming

Katie Hockmeyer has been named executive vice president of late night programming at NBC Entertainment

She will report to NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, where she will work on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Saturday Night Live” and newly launched late-night addition, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.” Hockmeyer will guide programming strategy and be the network liaison for all things late night at NBC, according to the company.

“It’s exciting for these shows to have someone with Katie’s insight and experience, thinking day-in and day-out about how they can continue to grow and innovate,” said Cheeks and Telegdy. “Our late-night programs are an indelible part of the NBC brand, and Katie’s strong leadership, keen insight and deep institutional knowledge is exactly what we need to continue their incredible legacy well into the future.”

Hockmeyer is a longtime member of the NBC family, starting as an NBC page and working as an executive assistant in Lorne Michaels’ office at “SNL” before working for former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker. Since 2009, she has been a key player on Jimmy Fallon’s production team, and has been with “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since its 2014 debut. at “The Tonight Show,” she served as a producer, ultimately becoming showrunner for two years overseeing production. She was also key to the development and launch of Universal Studio Orlando’s “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” ride.