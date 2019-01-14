×
NBC’s All-Star Elvis Presley Tribute Gets International Launch

CREDIT: Alfred Haber

NBC’s upcoming Elvis Presley tribute special, which will see Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and others pay tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll legend, will be taken out internationally by Alfred Haber Television.

The distributor has landed the rights to the one-off show, which goes out on the U.S. network on Feb. 17. The special celebrates the 50th anniversary of NBC’s 1968 show, which helped Presley put himself back at the top of the charts.

Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton will all be in the new show. The modern-day stars will perform Elvis classics including “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “All Shook Up,” and  “Blue Suede Shoes.”

There will also be outtakes from the 1960s special and interviews from those involved in the original broadcast. Veteran music producer Ken Ehrlich will produce the new show.

“We all know Elvis Presley as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, but it was his ’68 comeback special on NBC that truly secured his reign,” said Alfred Haber. “Now, 50 years later, the ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’ is the fitting salute to the man, his music, and the night he reclaimed his crown.”

Alfred Haber handles international sales for a raft of U.S. produced music shows and events including the coverage of the Grammy Awards.

