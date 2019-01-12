×
NBC Orders Drama Pilots ‘Emergence,’ ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Paul Feig
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

NBC has ordered pilots for dramas “Emergence” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

ABC Studios’ “Emergence hails from writers and executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. The project is described as a character-driven genre thriller that centers around a sheriff who takes in a young child that she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all. Paul McGuigan serves as director and non-writing exec producer. Robert Atwood is a producer.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate Television alongside The Tannenbaum Company, FeigCo, Universal Music Group. Austin Winsberg is writer and exec producer. Paul Feig (pictured) will direct the pilot and serve as exec producer. Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum and Jason Wang will also serve as non-writing exec producers. The project is described as an innovative musical dramedy about a whip-smart but socially awkward girl in her late 20’s who is suddenly able to hear the innermost thoughts of people around her as songs and even big musical numbers that they perform just for her. With this new ability at her disposal, she is able to use her “gift” to not only help herself understand people in her life, but also to help others around her.

