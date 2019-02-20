×
NBC Drama Pilot ‘Prism’ Adds Ramon Rodriguez

Ramon Rodriguez
CREDIT: Efren Landaos/REX/Shutterstock

Ramon Rodriguez has joined the NBC legal drama pilot “Prism” in a lead role, Variety has learned.

“Prism” is an exploration of a murder trial in which every episode is told through the perspective of a different key person involved. Each new version of the facts ratchets up the mystery and the suspense, calling into question everything we have seen so far and asking if the right person is on trial. Driven by an ensemble of complicated characters, the show lets the audience ask if truth matters less than who can tell the most compelling story.

Rodriguez will play Eduardo Guaty, described as a hard-hitting prosecutor. He joins previously announced cast members Malin Akerman and Mykelti Williamson.

Rodriguez recently appeared in Season 4 the critically-acclaimed Showtime series “The Affair” and will appear in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. He also played the villain Bakuto in the Marvel-Netflix series “Iron Fist” and the event series “The Defenders.” He also had a role on the HBO series “The Wire” and in films like “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” and “Pride and Glory.”

He is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment

Daniel Barnz will write, executive produce, and direct the “Prism” pilot. Ben Barnz, Julie Weitz, and Carol Mendelsohn will executive produce. Universal Television will also produce this pilot, along with Carol Mendelsohn Productions and the Barnz’s We’re Not Brothers banner.

