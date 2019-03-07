NBC Drama Pilot ‘Council of Dads’ Casts Four Series Regulars, Including ’13 Reasons Why’ Alum

The NBC pilot “Council of Dads” has added four more regulars to its cast, Variety has learned.

Michael O’Neill, Steven Silver, Thalia Tran, and Emjay Anthony have all been cast in the drama pilot. They join previously announced cast members Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Michele Weaver, Blue Chapman, and J. August Richards.

Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the show follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin (Callies), assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

O’Neill will play Larry Malvern, described as a calming presence who is used to being in charge. O’Neill’s recent TV roles include “SWAT,” “The Romanoffs,” “Shooter,” “Scandal,” and “Rectify.” He is repped by Mitchell K. Stubbs & Associates.

Silver will play Evan, a smart, caring young man with a great sense of humor who has been taking care of his sick mother. Silver is best known for playing Marcus on “13 Reasons Why.” He is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Management 360.

Tran will play Charlotte Perry, Robin and Scott’s daughter. Tran is known for her roles in best known for “Little”, “Hotel Du Loone,” and “Tiny Feminists.” She is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Margie Weiner Management.

Anthony will play Theo Perry, Scott’s son who thinks the world is against him and that he can’t do anything right. Anthony has previously starred in films such as “Chef,” “Krampus,” and “A Bad Moms Christmas.” He is repped by Coast To Coast Talent Group.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater will serve as writers and will executive produce “Council of Dads” under their Midwest Livestock Productions banner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed will also executive produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Feiler will serve as executive producer with Bruckheimer TV’s James Oh producing. Universal Television is the studio, where Phelan and Rater are under an overall deal.

(Pictured: Steven Silver)