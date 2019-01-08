×
NBC’s ‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed For Record-Breaking 55th Season

DAYS OF OUR LIVES -- "A Day of Days" -- Pictured: (top row l-r) Galen Gering, Sal Stowers, Lamon Archey, Camila Banus, Lucas Adams, Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer, Kyle Lowder, Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson, Greg Vaughn, Eric Martsolf, Nadia Bjorlin, Kassie DePavia, Olivia Keegan, Melissa Reeves, Matt Ashford, Bruce Evans, Executive Vice President, Current Programming, NBC Entertainment; Jennifer Sinclair, Manager, Current Programming, NBC Entertainment (bottom row l-r) Freddie Smith, Judi Evans, Chandler Massey, Thia Megia, Mary Beth Evans, Suzanne Rogers, Susan Hayes, Bill Hayes, Deidre Hall, Casey Moss, Kristian Alfonso, James Reynolds -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

NBC’s long-running daytime television series, “Days of Our Lives,” has been renewed for a record-breaking 55th season.

Recently having aired its 13,500th episode in 2018, this renewal firmly establishes the iconic, 57-time Emmy Award-winning soap as the network’s longest running program, having been on television since 1965.

Set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, “Days of our Lives” follows the Brady, Horton and DiMera families, dipping into comedy, romance, adventure, mystery, and of course, drama. “Days of Our Lives” airs on NBC in the US, as well as 25 more countries around the globe. In 2017, it’s 53rd season saw a 4% increase in viewership from the season before.

“It’s a great day in Salem! The sands in the hourglass will continue to flow for yet another year,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We’re grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans, we owe it all to you. Thank you for taking us through our 55th season. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”

“Ken Corday and his cast and crew continue to build on the strong legacy of dynamic storytelling and intriguing characters in ‘Days of our Lives.’ We are proud that audiences both in the U.S. and around the world will get to enjoy this award-winning series for another year,” said Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at Sony Pictures Television.

“Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. It is executive produced by Corday, Greg Meng and Albert Alarr, with Ron Carlivati as head writer.

