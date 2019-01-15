NBC Orders Drama Pilot ‘Council of Dads’ From Tony Phelan, Joan Rater

NBC has ordered the drama “Council of Dads” to pilot.

Based on Bruce Feiler’s memoir of the same name, the show follows Scott Perry and his family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when he gets a potentially terminal diagnosis. Facing his mortality, he and his wife, Robin, assemble a unique group of carefully chosen friends to support his family and guide them through the ups and downs of life’s many challenges.

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater will serve as writers and will executive produce under their Midwest Livestock Productions banner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed will also executive produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Feiler will serve as executive producer with Bruckheimer TV’s James Oh producing. Universal Television is the studio, where Phelan and Rater are under an overall deal.

Phelan and Rater previously served as showrunners on “Grey’s Anatomy” at ABC for eight seasons. They also created the CBS drama series “Doubt” and developed a Nancy Drew reboot at the network. They also currently have another Nancy Drew project in development at NBC. They are repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.

Feiler is repped by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson, and David Black Literary Agency.

Bruckheimer TV is repped by CAA.

This marks NBC’s fifth drama pilot order thus far, with the broadcaster having previously given a straight-to-series order to the series “Law & Order: Hate Crimes.” Most recently, NBC ordered pilots for the dramas “Emergence” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” the latter of which will be directed and executive produced by Paul Feig.