NBC Orders ‘Council of Dads’ to Series

NBC has ordered one-hour drama “Council of Dads” to series.

Council of Dads” tells the story of an extended family when Scott, a “loving father of four, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by a cancer diagnosis [and] calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family’s life.”

Theis trusted group of role models Scott has assembled to help his family include his oldest friend Anthony, his AA sponsor Alrry and his surgeon and wife’s best friend Oliver. The three men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s family through “all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer — just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.”

“Council of Dads” stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver and Michael O’Neill.

It is written and executive produced by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed will executive produce. James Oh and Bruce Feiler will produce. The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Midwest Livestock Productions.

“Council of Dads” joins “Bluff City Law” and “Sunnyside” as the Peacock’s new series pickups for the 2019-20 television season. Meanwhile, the network has also renewed “The Blacklist, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “New Amsterdam,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “Will & Grace.”

