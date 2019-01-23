NBC Orders Comedy Pilot ‘Uninsured’ From ‘Goldbergs’ Producers

NBC has ordered a pilot for the multi-camera comedy “Uninsured.”

In the series, young parents Dave and Rebecca end up having to take care of Dave’s parents who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt.

Dan Levy will serve as writer and executive producer, with Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan executive producing via Doug Robinson Productions. Sony Pictures Television, where Robinson is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

Robinson is an executive producer on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” on which Levy is a co-executive producer and writer. Levy’s other writing credits include “The Awesomes,” “Mulaney,” and his own Comedy Central stand up special. In addition to producing “The Goldbergs,” Robinson also produces the spinoff series “Schooled” and has previously produced shows like “Rules of Engagement” and “Breaking In.”

Levy is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Uninsured” marks NBC’s first multi-cam pilot order of the season and their third comedy pilot order overall. Last week, the broadcaster ordered pilots for “Saving Kenan,” starring “SNL” mainstay Kenan Thompson, and “Like Magic,” which follows a woman pursuing her dream of becoming a headlining magician at the Magic Palace. Both of those projects hail from Universal Television, while “Uninsured” and the drama pilot “Lincoln” both hail from Sony.