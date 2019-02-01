×
NBC Orders Comedy Competition Series With Jeff Foxworthy Among Judges

Bring the Funny
NBC has ordered the comedy competition series “Bring the Funny” to series with a 10-episode commitment.

“Saturday Night Live’s” longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson will serve as a judge on the series along with Chrissy Teigen and comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy. Comedian Amanda Seales will serve as host.

In partnership with the international organization Just for Laughs, “Bring the Funny” will feature stand-ups, sketch troupes, and comedic variety acts. From solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more, anyone who can make audiences laugh will have the chance to receive the $250,000 prize package and be part of the Bring the Funny showcase.

“Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group for NBC Entertainment. “Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage.”

David Friedman and Matilda Zoltowski will executive produce. Just for Laughs President Bruce Hills serves as consulting producer. The series will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.

The series is currently casting. Those interested in applying can find more information at www.bringthefunnycasting.com.

This is the latest addition to NBC’s growing unscripted lineup. The network recently debuted the Dwayne Johnson-hosted “Titan Games” and currently airs shows such as “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “The Voice.”

