NBC Fall 2019-2020 Trailers: Drama ‘Bluff City Law,’ Comedies ‘Perfect Harmony’ and ‘Sunnyside’ (Watch)

Will Thorne

Bluff City Law
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

NBC has released a trio of trailers for its new shows which will join the network’s 2019-2020 season lineup.

The new drama “Bluff City Law,” which stars Jimmy Smits, will launch this fall alongside “Perfect Harmony” with Bradley Whitford and “Sunnyside” starring Kal Penn.

The Peacock has also released an exclusive “This Is Us” clip in conjunction with the announcement that the show has been renewed for three seasons. The three-season order marks the show’s second multi-season commitment, after NBC gave it an early pick up for two more seasons when its first season kicked off to stellar numbers and critical acclaim in 2016.

Watch the trailers and read the official series descriptions for the new shows below.

Perfect Harmony” – Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET

Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.

“Sunnyside” – Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET

Garrett Modi was living the American Dream. As the youngest New York City Councilman ever, he was rubbing elbows with the political elite, attending star-studded parties and was the pride of Queens. But instead of spending his time in ofﬁce helping the people that got him elected, he lost his way amidst the power and glamour of politics. When his downward spiral got him busted for public intoxication (and downright stupidity), it was all caught on tape and ended his career. Now, Garrett’s crashing with his sister, Mallory, and wondering where it all went wrong. That is, until he’s hired by a diverse group of hopefuls who dream of becoming American citizens and believe he can help – giving him a new sense of purpose and a chance for redemption, as long as he remembers where he came from.

The cast includes Kal Penn, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Kiran Deol, Poppy Liu, Moses Storm and Samba Schutte.

Kal Penn and Matt Murray will write and executive produce. Michael Schur will be supervising executive producer. David Miner and Dan Spilo will executive produce.

Bluff City Law”– Mondays at 10 p.m. ET

Coming from a famous Memphis family known for taking on injustice, brilliant lawyer Sydney Strait used to work at her father Elijah’s celebrated law firm until their tumultuous relationship got in the way. After barely speaking to him for years, Sydney is suddenly thrust back into the family fold when her philanthropist mother passes away unexpectedly. In the wake of her loss, hoping to reconnect with the daughter he loves, Elijah asks Sydney to rejoin his ﬁrm. She agrees because despite her lingering resentment and distrust, she knows that working alongside her father is her best hope at changing the world … if they can ever get along.

The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Scott Shepherd, Barry Sloane, Michael Luwoye, MaameYaa Boafo, Stony Blyden and Jayne Atkinson.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Michael Aguliar and David Janollari will executive produce.

