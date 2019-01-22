NATPE: NBCU Cooks Up Brazil Deal for ‘Top Chef’

Brazilian network Record is adding “Top Chef” to its menu. The popular cooking competition format is on NBCUniversal’s Bravo in the U.S. where it is in its sixteenth season. The format deal with Record will take the number of international remakes of the show to 24.

Recent deals include with ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany. NBCUniversal’s International Formats division sells the remake rights internationally and struck the Record deal.

In Brazil “Top Chef” will be made by Floresta, which is a joint venture between producer Elizabetta Zenatti and Sony Pictures Television. The local version will run to 13 parts and air this year. It will be fronted by Brazilian Michelin starred chef Felipe Bronze. French chef Emmanuel Bassoleil and food journalist Ailin Aleixo will round out the jury.

As with the original show, the Brazilian version will see aspiring chefs face off in battles of culinary skill, with one eliminated per episode. The producers of the series will be hoping to repeat the success of “Top Chef” in Mexico, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television Latin America and was nominated for an International Emmy Award last year.

“We are very excited about this never before seen format on Brazilian television,” said Marcelo Silva, VP, Record TV. “This TV show is going to be very competitive and thrilling.”