NATPE: Kew Media Sells Beatles, Pendergrass, and Hip-Hop Shows into Latin America

Kew Media Distribution has sold over 100 hours of programming to buyers in Latin America it announced at the ongoing NATPE programming market in Miami.

Pay-TV platform operator DirecTV has bought a package from Kew that includes feature documentaries “Active Measures,” about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and “Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes,” about the titular former Fox News chief. It has also bought “Becoming Bond,” about 007 actor George Lazenby. On the series front, DirecTV has taken “The Radical Story of Patty Hearst,” which follows the transformation of Hearst from heiress to terrorist.

AMC Networks’ Sundance TV channel in Lat-Am has added several Kew titles to its lineup including “Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me,” about the eponymous R&B star and which was for Showtime in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K., and “Nothing Like a Dame,”(1×82’), with screen icons Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie.

Brazil’s Globosat has taken music shows “Hip-Hop Evolution” and one-off Fab Four documentary “The Beatles: Made on Merseyside.” It has also acquired “Cosplay Universe,” about the pop-culture phenomenon.

“We’re thrilled to see such a wide and diverse range of our premium content being aired over three major networks across Latin America,” said Maria Ibarra, director of sales at Kew Media Distribution.