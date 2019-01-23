×
NATPE: BTF Media, Vince Gerardis Pact for Six Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Credit: BTF Media

MIAMI — BTF Media, producer of breakout series “Hasta Que te Conocí” and “El Secreto de Selena,” is teaming with Vince Gerardis, a co-executive producer with George Martin on “Game of Thrones,” on a six-project co-production alliance.

Spearheaded at BTF Media by founder-partner Ricardo Coeto, the agreement takes in the development and co-production of the exclusive projects which the partners describe as having a “Latin-facing content.”

“This will be the beginning of a great relationship between Gerardis and BTF. We are very happy to announce this new venture for six titles, said Coeto who runs BTF Media with fellow founder Francisco Cordero.

Made public at NATPE 2019 on Tuesday evening, the announcement looks set to open the door for BTF Media and Gerardis to explore the creation of series turning around Latino figures, American or Latin American, but benefiting on occasions a large input from literary sources.

A specialist in packaging and selling television projects and films based on literary properties, and owner of Puerto Rico based-Startling Inc., Gerardis will also take an executive producer credit on the “Game of Thrones” prequel, which has just been ordered by HBO. He has contributed as an executive producer to “Will” for TNT, “Ice” for AT&T and “FlashForward” for ABC.

“BTF Media is well positioned to become advanced suppliers of crossover projects between the American and Hispanic television communities,” said Gerardis.

“I am happy to partner with them to develop and co-produce projects based on the many, rich Latin cultural myths,” he added.

Gerardis holds an first look with Amazon deal allowing it access to his near 100 authors and 5,000 titles.

The strategic alliance follows the runaway success of some bioseries – such as Juan Gabriel life story “Hasta que te conocí,” produced by Disney Media Distribution Latin America, BTF Media, Somos Productions and Juan Gabriel Production, with BTF Media handling the physical production.

BTF Media  has emerged rapidly as a specialist in these kinds of  bioseries, also producing “Su nombre era Dolores”, “El César” and “El Secreto de Selena.” But literary sources are often crucial, such as in the case of “Selena,” based on the non-fiction book by María Celeste Arrarás.

In 2019, BTF Media will initiate production on “Maradona: Sueño Bendito” for Amazon. Based on the life of the soccer icon, it will shoot in different locations in Argentina, Spain, Italy and Mexico. At MipCancun, BTF Media and Sony Music Spain announced a strategic content production alliance to produce bioseries on Spanish music legends Isabel Pantoja and Joaquín Sabina.

 

