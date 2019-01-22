×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NATPE: Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals For British ‘Prison’ Series

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blue Ant

The sales arm of Blue Ant has closed a raft of programming deals with international channels as the NATPE market gets underway in Miami.

Blue Ant International sealed multiple deals for “Prison,” the factual series about life inside a jail in Durham, England. Germany’s WELT, Belgium’s VRT, Norway’s TV2, and RTL in the Netherlands have all acquired the Spring Films-produced show. The hard-hitting three-parter was on Channel 4 in the U.K. It goes behind prison bars, showing the drug problems, violence, and other day-to-day issues facing staff and inmates.

A key U.S. agreement for Blue Ant sees Architect Films-produced lifestyle series “Lakefront Luxury” head to NBCU’s cable network Bravo.

Elsewhere, Discovery has taken “Paranormal Survivor” for German-speaking markets and CBS Reality has it for the rest of the EMEA region. The fourth season of the paranormal unscripted show has just bowed on Travel Channel in the U.S.

In the U.K., Viacom’s Channel 5 has picked up extreme weather series “The Weather Files.” Viasat has acquired it for Scandinavia, the CEE region, and Africa It has now been sold into over 80 territories globally.

“Our goals for the year include continued growth internationally as we bring compelling narratives and stories untold to audiences hungry for new programming,” said Solange Attwood, EVP, Blue Ant International.

Popular on Variety

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

More TV

  • Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals

    NATPE: Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals For British ‘Prison’ Series

    The sales arm of Blue Ant has closed a raft of programming deals with international channels as the NATPE market gets underway in Miami. Blue Ant International sealed multiple deals for “Prison,” the factual series about life inside a jail in Durham, England. Germany’s WELT, Belgium’s VRT, Norway’s TV2, and RTL in the Netherlands have [...]

  • NBCU Cooks Up Brazil Deal for

    NATPE: NBCU Cooks Up Brazil Deal for ‘Top Chef’

    Brazilian network Record is adding “Top Chef” to its menu. The popular cooking competition format is on NBCUniversal’s Bravo in the U.S. where it is in its sixteenth season. The format deal with Record will take the number of international remakes of the show to 24. Recent deals include with ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany. NBCUniversal’s International [...]

  • Almoço final de ano 2013 -

    Natpe: ‘Brazil Avenue’s’ Joao Emanuel Carneiro on ‘Second Chance’

    MIAMI — To be presented Tuesday at Natpe by Globo, “Second Chance” marks “Central Station” co-screenwriter Joao Emanuel Carneiro’s second telenovela after “Brazil Avenue,” which he also created. Those are pretty hard acts to follow. Directed by Walter Salles, “Central Station” was nominated for two Academy Awards, foreign-language and best actress for Fernanda Montenegro: “Brazil [...]

  • American Son review

    'American Son' Set for Netflix Adaptation With Kerry Washington, Original Broadway Cast

    The Broadway play “American Son” is set to be adapted for Netflix. Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee will reprise their roles in the Netflix production. Kenny Leon returns to direct and produce, with Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold serving as producers. Washington and Pilar Savone of Washington’s Simpson Street banner will [...]

  • Anthony Scaramucci to participate in the

    Anthony Scaramucci Light on Trump Talk in 'Celebrity Big Brother' Premiere

    CBS reality show “Big Brother” loves to tell its audience to “expect the unexpected,” but things went pretty much according to the assumed with Anthony Scaramucci on the second season premiere of the celebrity edition of the show. Right from his introductory package, Scaramucci had to acknowledge he was fired from the White House, “for [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Tyler Perry: 6 Lessons He Shared at NATPE's 'Living the Dream' Summit

    MIAMI — Tyler Perry took time out of his “Madea’s Farewell” live stage tour and spent his Martin Luther King Jr. holiday giving an inspiring speech to aspiring producers and students gathered here for the annual NATPE convention. Perry was the keynoter Monday at the conference’s first ever “Living the Dream: A Career in Content” session [...]

  • Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics

    Q&A: Why Megan Mullally Won't Talk Politics While Hosting the SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally is funny. The “Will & Grace” star can also sing and dance. While she’s not picking up the Oscar hosting gig after the Kevin Hart fiasco, Mullally will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 27 when she makes her debut as the host of the 25th annual SAG Awards. Variety caught up with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad