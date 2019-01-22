NATPE: Blue Ant Locks Down International Deals For British ‘Prison’ Series

The sales arm of Blue Ant has closed a raft of programming deals with international channels as the NATPE market gets underway in Miami.

Blue Ant International sealed multiple deals for “Prison,” the factual series about life inside a jail in Durham, England. Germany’s WELT, Belgium’s VRT, Norway’s TV2, and RTL in the Netherlands have all acquired the Spring Films-produced show. The hard-hitting three-parter was on Channel 4 in the U.K. It goes behind prison bars, showing the drug problems, violence, and other day-to-day issues facing staff and inmates.

A key U.S. agreement for Blue Ant sees Architect Films-produced lifestyle series “Lakefront Luxury” head to NBCU’s cable network Bravo.

Elsewhere, Discovery has taken “Paranormal Survivor” for German-speaking markets and CBS Reality has it for the rest of the EMEA region. The fourth season of the paranormal unscripted show has just bowed on Travel Channel in the U.S.

In the U.K., Viacom’s Channel 5 has picked up extreme weather series “The Weather Files.” Viasat has acquired it for Scandinavia, the CEE region, and Africa It has now been sold into over 80 territories globally.

“Our goals for the year include continued growth internationally as we bring compelling narratives and stories untold to audiences hungry for new programming,” said Solange Attwood, EVP, Blue Ant International.