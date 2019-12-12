×
‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ Series in Development at HBO Max, Johnny Galecki to Produce

HBO Max is developing a series based on the Grisworld family from the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” films, Variety has learned.

Titled “The Griswolds,” the series will see the titular family home from vacation and explore their daily lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago. Tim Hobert is attached to write and executive produce the half-hour single-camera series. Johnny Galecki and Holly Brown will also executive produce under their Alcide Bava production banner. Cory Wood of Alcide Bava will produce. Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio behind the project.

The project represents a homecoming of sorts for Galecki, who starred as Russ Griswold in the third film in the franchise, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The other films are “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” “Vegas Vacation,” and “Vacation.” The last of those was released in 2015 and starred Ed Helms as an adult Russ as he takes his own family on a trip that does not go as planned.

HBO Max is set to launch in May. WarnerMedia, which owns the nascent streamer, has previously indicated that HBO Max will develop series based on Warner Bros. IP like the “Vacation” franchise. An animated prequel series to the Warner Bros. “Gremlins” films has already received a 10-episode order with other projects in the works.

Galecki is best known for his starring role on the megahit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” which wrapped up its 12-season run on CBS earlier this year. He is also currently executive producing multiple projects in the works at  the broadcast networks, including a comedy series set in the world of eSports at CBS.

Hobert most recently served as a writer and executive producer on the ABC comedy “The Middle.” His other credits include “Scrubs,” for which he was nominated for two Emmys, as well as “Community” and “Spin City.”

Galecki is repped by WME and Management 360. Hobert is repped by Morris Yorn

    HBO Max is developing a series based on the Grisworld family from the "National Lampoon's Vacation" films, Variety has learned. Titled "The Griswolds," the series will see the titular family home from vacation and explore their daily lives in the suburbs of modern-day Chicago. Tim Hobert is attached to write and executive produce the half-hour single-camera

