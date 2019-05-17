×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

National Geographic Takes International Rights to ‘U.S.S. Indianapolis’ Documentary From U.K.’s Drive

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Drive

National Geographic has acquired international rights to a documentary about the fate and discovery of the U.S.S. Indianapolis from U.K. independent Drive, the production-funding and distribution agency announced Friday. The hour-long special “U.S.S. Indianapolis: The Final Chapter” was bought for broadcast via National Geographic’s channels worldwide, excluding the U.S. and Canada.

The documentary, which aired on PBS in the U.S. in January, tells the story of the ship’s sinking in the final days of the Second World War, and charts the high-profile expedition to locate the wreck, discovered three-and-a-half miles below the Philippine Sea.

The ship’s sinking resulted in the largest loss of life in U.S. Naval history while the survival story of the 316 sailors left drifting in the ocean became legendary. The story featured in a pivotal scene in Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 blockbuster “Jaws” in which Robert Shaw’s Quint recounts how he survived the incident.

Related

Produced by Vulcan Productions and Lone Wolf Media for PBS, the documentary features first-hand accounts from remaining survivors alongside never-before-seen archival footage, testimony from historians, and footage from the wreck.

“This is a beautifully crafted and wonderfully detailed scientific detective story that gives a deep insight into the discovery of one of the world’s most famous warships,” said Drive co-managing director Ben Barrett. “National Geographic is a perfect partner for this project.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • National Geographic Takes 'U.S.S. Indianapolis' Documentary

    National Geographic Takes International Rights to 'U.S.S. Indianapolis' Documentary From U.K.’s Drive

    National Geographic has acquired international rights to a documentary about the fate and discovery of the U.S.S. Indianapolis from U.K. independent Drive, the production-funding and distribution agency announced Friday. The hour-long special “U.S.S. Indianapolis: The Final Chapter” was bought for broadcast via National Geographic’s channels worldwide, excluding the U.S. and Canada. The documentary, which aired [...]

  • BH90210: L-R: Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling,

    'BH90210' Showrunner, Multiple Writers Quit Fox Series Revival (EXCLUSIVE)

    There is drama behind the scenes of Fox’s upcoming “Beverly Hills 90210” revival that is worthy of — well, “Beverly Hills 90210.” Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several senior writers have quit the six-episode series, which is titled “BH90210.” The exact reason for the exodus is unclear. One source said the dispute was over interference [...]

  • MIXED-ISH - In "mixed-ish," Rainbow Johnson

    2019-2020 Fall Broadcast Schedule

    The 2019-2020 broadcast season will be here before we know it, and the schedule for the season has several compelling match ups to offer. The final seasons of multiple shows will bow this fall, while several freshman shows will find themselves facing stiff competition in their timeslots. Likewise, some returning shows have been shuffled to [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Verve Signs WGA's Code of Conduct, Citing 'Meaningful Dialogue' With Clients

    Verve has become the first sizable Hollywood talent agency to sign the WGA’s Code of Conduct, giving the guild a win in its standoff with the largest agencies over the issue of packaging fees and other business practices. Verve’s decision had been expected. The company founded in 2010 is a literary-focused agency that is largely [...]

  • Police In Protective Clothing Gather Evidence

    BBC Commissions Salisbury Novichok Poisoning Drama

    The BBC has commissioned a drama about the Novichok poisoning crisis in Salisbury in 2018. “Salisbury” will be a two-part factual drama produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC Two which will focus on the impact of the case on the English city and the community. The Novichok poisonings dominated national news in Britain for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad