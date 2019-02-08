×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nat Geo Orders Three New Natural History Shows, Renews ‘Yellowstone Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: National Geographic

National Geographic is launching a slate of new series that will showcase the natural world, exotic wildlife, and a veteran Nat Geo photographer in action in the field. The channel will launch “America,” a new series using high-end camera tech to offer a new portrait of the U.S.; “Planet of the Whales,” a landmark series on the planet’s largest mammals; and “Photo Ark,” which looks at National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore’s ongoing effort to document and save rare species.

The cameras will also head back into Yellowstone after last year’s live broadcast from the national park garnered 13 million viewers. “Yellowstone Live” will run for four days this June. British shingle Plimsoll Productions and U.S. producer Berman Productions are making the show. There is also the previously announced Bear Grylls-fronted, Plimsoll-produced “Hostile Planet.”

Nat Geo recently solidified its leadership ahead of ownership shifting to Disney as part of the Mouse’s deal for a raft of Fox assets. Courteney Monroe re-upped as president and CEO, and Geoff Daniels was upped to EVP, global unscripted entertainment.

Related

“Audiences are hungry for knowledge about our world – whether it be themes of conservationism or capturing the diverse wildlife in places they’ve never before been – and we continue to be the most trusted brand to deliver these stories in entertaining, authentic and unique ways across all of our platforms,” Monroe said.

“We are demonstrating how you can take natural history programming and, with bold, innovative, ambitious storytelling from the most creative minds in the business, inject this genre with renewed vigor,” Daniels added.

He said the use of groundbreaking cameras and innovative technology has been a game-changer for producers. “America” uses a new generation of gyro-stabilized gimbals to capture never-before-seen shots of animal behavior, and specially designed night cameras to deliver color images in 4K in virtual darkness. The six-part series will bow in 2021.

“We’ve filmed in over 100 countries and on every continent for series like ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Frozen Planet,’ but America surpasses them all with the greatest variety of landscapes and wildlife of anywhere we’ve been,” exec producers Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz told Variety.

“Planet of the Whales,” also for 2021, will condense more than two years of filming different species of whales into four episodes. The filmmakers, from Red Rock Films, will show the family networks and relationships and attempt to use motion technology to give a whale’s-eye-view of their aquatic habitats.

From National Geographic photographer Sartore and WGBH-Boston, “Photo Ark” will drop on Nat Geo in 2020. Running as a pair of two-hour event specials, it will follow Sartore as he tries to save everything he can through photography. Each installment will also focus on the animals themselves with sequences that add context.

The new shows will play out across Nat Geo and Nat Geo Wild’s 172-country footprint. National Geographic talent and execs will present the shows at the channel’s TCA session on Sunday.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Nat Geo Unveils Three Natural History

    Nat Geo Orders Three New Natural History Shows, Renews 'Yellowstone Live' (EXCLUSIVE)

    National Geographic is launching a slate of new series that will showcase the natural world, exotic wildlife, and a veteran Nat Geo photographer in action in the field. The channel will launch “America,” a new series using high-end camera tech to offer a new portrait of the U.S.; “Planet of the Whales,” a landmark series [...]

  • helen mirren power of women

    Helen Mirren Talks Taking 'Documentary Now' 'Frightfully' Seriously

    Few people could introduce a fake documentary called “Bats— Valley” with a straight face. But if there’s anyone for the job, it’s Dame Helen Mirren. Clad in a shin-length orange dress, Mirren, studio host of the parody series “Documentary Now!,” stood resolute at her mark and took a lengthy pause before delivering the introductory line, [...]

  • Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to

    Talpa Media Promotes Kim Dingler to Head Talpa Global

    Talpa Media had appointed Kim Dingler as the new managing director of its worldwide licensing arm Talpa Global. Dingler takes over the role from Maarten Meijs, who was recently appointed COO of Talpa Media, which is owned by ITV. Dingler joined Talpa Global in 2014 as director of marketing and strategy. In the new role [...]

  • Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV

    Bear Grylls on 'Rebooting' Wildlife TV With Nat Geo's 'Hostile Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bear Grylls and the producers of “Hostile Planet” are promising viewers a new type of wildlife show when the series bows on National Geographic on April 1 in the U.S. and around the world in the spring. With the streamers getting into the natural history arena and existing big beasts such as the BBC, Discovery and [...]

  • Albert Finney dead

    Albert Finney, 'Tom Jones' Star Nominated for Five Oscars, Dies at 82

    Albert Finney, one of the leading actors of the postwar period, has died after a short illness. He was 82. The robust British performer began as a stage actor before transitioning to film. With his gravely voice and rumbling stare he brought an intense realism to his work, rising to fame in such 1960s classics [...]

  • Julian Fellowes First Emmy

    ITV, Epix Team With 'Downton Abbey' Creators on Julian Fellowes' 'Belgravia'

    ITV on Friday confirmed its order of period drama “Belgravia,” a six-part series from Julian Fellowes that he will adapt from his own 2016 novel. The project re-teams the Oscar- and Emmy-winner with NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films, the production company behind Fellowes’ “Downton Abbey.” It will be co-produced by premium cable network Epix. Set in London [...]

  • Speechless

    E4 Acquires ABC’s 'Speechless' for U.K.

    E4 has added ABC sitcom “Speechless” to its U.K. lineup. The entertainment channel of British commercial broadcaster Channel 4, aimed primarily at 16-34-year-olds, has acquired all three seasons of the irreverent comedy which is expected to begin airing soon. “Speechless” stars British actress Minnie Driver as a mom who will do anything for her husband and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad