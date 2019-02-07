×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nat Geo Kids Digs Deeper Into Fiction, Digital to Reach Young Eyeballs

By

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of National Geographic

During a time in which competing for children’s attention is tougher than ever, National Geographic Kids is looking to expand its reach with a multi-platform approach that includes a deeper dive into fictional content and digital video offerings.

Brand-new middle-grade book (plus multimedia) series “Zeus the Mighty” launches this fall, National Geographic Kids and Family content VP Jennifer Emmett told Variety. The adventure series is a sophomore effort that follows last year’s debut of “Explorer Academy,” Nat Geo Kids’ initial foray into make-believe.

Publishing fiction might seem like an incongruous turn for the venerable scientific education brand, but it’s being framed as a new and different way to get kids interested in real-world science.

“What we’re trying to do here is not just enter the fictional world for the sake of storytelling alone, because plenty of people are doing that and doing it well,” said Emmett. “We’re trying to hook kids on exploration.”

“Zeus the Mighty,” published by National Geographic and distributed by Penguin Random House, is described as “Greek mythology meets ‘The Secret Life of Pets.'” The series stars Zeus the hamster, Athena the cat, Poseidon the puffer fish, and a pug named after Ares, the god of war, and is meant to educate kids about Greek myths and the culture and geography of ancient Greece. The first book in the series, “Zeus the Mighty: The Quest for the Golden Fleas,” hits shelves on Oct. 22, and will be followed by a new book every six months.

Related

Calling fiction “a new adventure for us,” Emmett said that “Zeus,” like “Explorer Academy” before it, will be supported by multimedia content, including video, podcasts, a website, and magazine content.

“We’re really trying to be where kids are,” she said. In addition to revamping its U.S. kids YouTube channel last year, National Geographic has even launched a few Alexa skills aimed at engaging children.

“In video, we’re doing this short-form strategy, which then ties into our other platforms in digital and in publishing, so that we can advance this content strategy where we are bringing out content across all our platforms in a unified way,” she said.

National Geographic Kids reaches 260 million kids a month worldwide through a combination of TV, social media, the web, apps, and a radio partnership with Sirius XM. It also recently launched “Fearless Kids,” which the company describes as a “cross-platform family initiative to inspire fearlessness in children.”

Amid on-screen competition not just from popular peculiarities like “unboxing” videos YouTube, the brand also has to compete with licensed and original children’s programming from the likes of Amazon and Netflix.

That said, the more-than-130-year-old parent National Geographic brand will feature its video programming on the budding Disney Plus service later this year, after the close of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets. It is not yet clear how much National Geographic Kids content will be funneled into the streaming service, which Disney is positioning as a family-friendly platform. But there is presumably opportunity to expand its digital reach even further.

“We’re incredibly excited about Disney, but we’re not really able to say any more than that,” said Emmett. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Robin Hood

    Lionsgate Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates, but Revenues Fall Short

    Lionsgate earnings and operating income have topped Wall Street projections, thanks to growth from its premium cable channel, Starz. The studio reported earnings of $22.9 million, or 10 cents a share, and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of $171.4 million for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Analysts had been [...]

  • Nat Geo Kids Digs Deeper Into

    Nat Geo Kids Digs Deeper Into Fiction, Digital to Reach Young Eyeballs

    During a time in which competing for children’s attention is tougher than ever, National Geographic Kids is looking to expand its reach with a multi-platform approach that includes a deeper dive into fictional content and digital video offerings. Brand-new middle-grade book (plus multimedia) series “Zeus the Mighty” launches this fall, National Geographic Kids and Family content [...]

  • Kiri Hart Elsie Choi

    Dan Lin's Rideback, MRC Launch TV Drama Incubator

    Dan Lin’s production company, Rideback, and Media Rights Capital (MRC) have partnered to launch the Rideback TV Incubator. The incubator offers a paid, eight-month residency program to a group of eight writers who have each previously been staffed on series and want to create their own drama series for cable and streaming. The goal of [...]

  • Marsai Martin

    'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

    Universal Pictures has signed a first-look deal with 14-year-old “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin and her Genius Productions company. The first Genius Productions film under the deal is the comedy “StepMonster,” in which Martin will star as a teenager adjusting to life with a new stepmother. Martin began working as an actress at the age of [...]

  • Michael MooreTurner Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New

    Michael Moore and TBS Scrap Plans to Revive 'TV Nation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Turner has halted its long-gestating plans to revive Michael Moore’s landmark series “TV Nation.” The show, first announced in 2017 as a series order, had been pushed back several times but never received an official premiere date. Moore had hoped to get “Michael Moore’s TV Nation” on the air this past October, in time for [...]

  • Terry Wood

    Oprah's Harpo Names Terry Wood as Executive VP to Oversee Apple Content

    Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions has named former Netflix exec Terry Wood as its executive vice president, a newly created role. She will spearhead production of original content for the partnership between Winfrey and Apple, said the company. “Terry has broad experience across the media industry and an extensive knowledge of what connects to viewers in [...]

  • charlie-ebersol

    The Super Bowl Just Ended. Now TV Will Kick Off Spring Football

    The Super Bowl ended days ago. Are you ready for some football? Charlie Ebersol hopes so. He will this Saturday kick off a new era of professional spring football, even though the recent history of U.S. sports is littered with scrapped attempts to give gridiron fans more of their favorite game. Ebersol – and TV [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad