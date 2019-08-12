Nathan Fielder Sets HBO Overall Deal, Docu-Series and Comedy Pilot (EXCLUSIVE)

Nathan Fielder has signed a one year overall deal at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, Fielder will serve as executive producer on”How To…With John Wilson,” which has been ordered to series at HBO, and an untitled comedy pilot in which Fielder will star as well as write and direct.

“How To…With John Wilson” is a half-hour, first person documentary series hosted by an anxious New Yorker (Wilson) who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues. Acting as both cameraman and narrator, he covertly documents the lives of fellow New Yorkers in a comic odyssey of self-discovery, inevitably making the audience comfortable with the awkward contradictions of modern life.

Wilson is the writer, director, narrator and executive producer on the series, with Fielder and Clark Reinking also executive producing. Reinking was previously a supervising producer on Fielder’s Comedy Central series “Nathan For You,:” with his other credits including shows like “Moonbase 8” and “Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule, and Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job.”

Wilson is a lo-fi documentarian based in New York City. His diaristic images of the city offer commentary on the anxieties and contradictions of modern life. Partially inspired by a short-lived career working for a private investigator, his movies adopt the voyeuristic amateurism that has run rampant since the birth of smartphones.

Plot details on Fielder’s comedy pilot are being kept under wraps. Reinking will also executive produce the untitled project along with Christie Smith and Dan McManus for Rise Management.

Fielder is best known for his work on “Nathan for You,” which he created, directed, starred in, and executive produced. His other onscreen credits include “The Disaster Artist,” “The Simpsons, “Rick and Morty,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Drunk History.”

Fielder is repped by UTA, Rise MGMT, and Ziffren Brittenham. Wilson is repped by UTA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC. Clark Reinking is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.

(Pictured: Nathan Fielder)