Hulu Orders Anthology Series Based on Nathan Ballingrud’s ‘North American Lake Monsters’

north american lake monsters by nathan ballingrud
CREDIT: Courtesy of Small Beer Press

Hulu has greenlit a series adaptation of Nathan Ballingrud’s short story collection “North American Lake Monsters.”

The untitled series will be an anthology, with the first season consisting of eight episodes. In the series, encounters with vampires, fallen angels, and other monsters force Louisiana natives to re-examine their broken lives.

Mary Laws created the project and will serve as writer and executive producer. Laws previously co-wrote the screenplay for the 2016 Nicolas Winding Refn film “The Neon Demon” and went on to write for and produce the AMC series “Preacher.”

Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari will also executive produce, with Anvari also set to direct. The series is produced by Annapurna Television.

This marks the latest anthology project for Hulu in recent years. The streamer currently has “Castle Rock,” which is produced by J.J. Abrams and based on the work of Stephen King, and the Blumhouse project “Into the Dark.”

More to come…

