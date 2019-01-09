TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops First Trailer for Natasha Lyonne Series ‘Russian Doll’

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix dropped the first trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Russian Doll” starring Natasha Lyonne, and Disney has ordered a second season of its animated series “Star Wars Resistance.”

DATES

Fox is set to premiere its new competition series “Mental Samurai” on Feb. 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, the show will feature contestants testing their acumen in categories of knowledge, memory, puzzles, and sequencing all within a specially designed capsule capable of rotating 360 degrees and moving around the set at high speeds. “Mental Samurai” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and Apploff Entertainment with Arthur Smith, Toby Gorman, Jeff Apploff and Noah Bonnett executive producing.

“2 Dope Queens” is returning to HBO on Feb. 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. Adapted from the hit podcast of the same name, season two will once again feature comedians Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson along with a slew of celebrity guests including Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Radcliffe, Janet Mock, Lizzo and Keegan-Michael Key over four hour-long, themed episodes: “Fashion,” “Nostalgia,” “Music” and “Regal Af.” Phoebe Robinson, Jessica Williams, Carrie Byalick, Chenoa Estrada, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen Turner and David Martin are executive producing with Sandra Restrepo directing.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is set to return to Netflix on Feb. 10 with more than 30 new episodes of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” – the first weekly comedy show hosted by an Indian-American comedian. Previously Minhaj hosted the 2017 White House correspondents Dinner and earned strong reviews for his one-hour Netflix comedy special “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” which also nabbed the comedian a 2018 Peabody Award. Minhaj is executive producing alongside co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, Jennie Church-Cooper and showrunner Jim Margolis.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming comedy series starring Natasha Lyonne. “Russian Doll” follows a young woman named Nadia, played by Lyonne, as she struggles to avoid death while escaping a New York City party. However, each death brings Nadia back to the evening’s beginning in typical “Groundhog Day” fashion. Lyonne co-created the show with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland who also serve as executive producers. Watch the full trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney has ordered a second season of the animated series “Star Wars Resistance” for a fall 2019 premiere. Created by Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni, the series follows Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean), a young pilot who is recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman are executive producing alongside art director Amy Beth Christenson. Additionally, Disney released a new mid-season trailer for the show’s first season, which is set to return Jan. 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST/PST. See the full trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Endemol Shine North America and the U.K. based independent production company Tuesday’s Child are teaming up with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment to produce a U.S. version of the hit British series “Lego Masters.” Originally created by Tuesday’s Child, “Lego Masters first launched in 2017 where it quickly became Channel 4’s highest rated new series. The companies will begin negotiations with American-based platforms later this month.