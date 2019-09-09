Natasha Lyonne Among Directors on Awkwafina Comedy Central Series

Natasha Lyonne has been named as one of the directors on the forthcoming Awkwafina-led series which is currently in production at Comedy Central. The network has also unveiled a title for the series: “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.”

“Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” is a half-hour scripted comedy loosely based on Awkwafina’s (Nora Lum) real life growing up in Flushing. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), the series centers on Nora who leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

The “Russian Doll” star will direct alongside Lucia Aniello (“Broad City”), Jamie Babbit (“But I’m a Cheerleader”), Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (“Swiss Army Man”), Steven Tsuchida (“Younger”) and Anu Valia (“The Other Two”). The series is slated to premiere on Comedy Central in Jan. 2020.

The show is executive produced by Lum, Aniello, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the execs in charge of production for Comedy Central.

“I’ve been watching Comedy Central since I was old enough to hold a remote, and so many of their shows have defined who I am today,” said Awkwafina when the show was ordered back in Nov. 2018. “I am so honored to be given their platform to tell the story of an Asian American girl against the backdrop of the city I was raised.”

Lyonne has previousy helmed episodes of “Russian Doll” and “Orange Is the New Black.” She is also set to direct an episode of “Shrill” season 2 coming to Hulu in 2020.