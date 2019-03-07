×
Natasha Leggero to Star in CBS Multi-Cam Pilot ‘Broke’

Natasha Leggero at arrivals'Another Period' TV Series Deadline screening and panel, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2016
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Deadline/REX/Shutters

Natasha Leggero has joined the CBS comedy pilot “Broke,” rounding out the show’s three main roles. She joins previously announced stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette.

In the multi-cam, when an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby (Camil) is cut off by his father, he and his wife (Leggero) move into her estranged sister’s (Perrette) Reseda condo, forcing the two siblings to reconnect.

Leggero’s character is named Elizabeth, described as refined and slightly snobby. Despite the slightly elitist mentality, Elizabeth is a loving woman who hasn’t entirely forgotten her humble roots.

Leggero is best known for her stand up career and has appeared on late-night shows such as “Conan,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” She was also regularly featured as a panelist on “Chelsea Lately” and also on shows like “@midnight.” She and her husband, Moshe Kaser, also released “The Honeymoon Stand-up Special” on Netflix last year.

In addition, Leggero co-created and starred in the Comedy Central series “Another Period.” Her other acting roles include “Dice,” “A Million Little Things,” and “Ugly Americans.”

She is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Schreck Rose.

“Broke” hails from writer and executive producer Alex Herschlag with “Jane the Virgin” creator Jennie Snyder Urman set to executive produce. Camil will executive produce “Broke” in addition to starring. In addition, Joanna Klein of Snyder Urman’s Sutton Street Productions and Ben Silverman of Propagate Content will also executive produce, along with Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley, and Maria Lucia Hernandez Frieri of RCN TV and Resonant TV. Victor Gonzalez will direct the pilot and executive produce. CBS Television Studios will produce along with Sutton Street and Propagate. Sutton Street is currently under an overall deal the studio.

