Natalie Dormer Joins ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ at Showtime

Natalie Dormer has been cast in upcoming drama series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” in a lead role, Variety has learned.

Described as a spiritual descendant of the original “Penny Dreadful,” the new series opens in 1938 Los Angeles. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega is embroiled in a story that reflects the history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

Dormer will play Magda, a supernatural demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses and manifests in a number of guises throughout the story. Described as charismatic, clever and chameleon-like, Magda is a dangerous enemy and an invaluable ally. Dormer joins previously announced cast members Daniel Zovatto, who will play Det. Vega, and Jessica Garza and Jonathan Nieves.

The role marks a return to Showtime for Dormer, who previously starred in the premium cabler’s series “The Tudors.” Dormer is perhaps best known for playing Margaery Tyrell on the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” Her other TV roles include shows like “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” “The Scandalous Lady Woman,” and “Elementary.” She is also known for her roles in films like “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2,” “Captain America,” “Rush,” and “The Forest.”

She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Jackoway Tyerman.

“Penny Dreadful” creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan will return in those same roles for “City of Angels.” Michael Aguilar will also join as an executive producer. Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris of Neal Street Productions will also executive produce, with James Bagley co-executive producing. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce.