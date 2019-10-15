Nat Geo Wild and More 4 Snap Up Australian Doc Series ‘Inside Taronga Zoo’

Cineflix Rights has pre-sold Australian wildlife documentary series “Inside Taronga Zoo” to Nat Geo Wild for the U.S. and More 4 for the U.K.

The 10 part series is produced by McAvoy Media for Nine Network Australia, where it will air as “Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo.”

“Inside Taronga Zoo” follows the 240 keepers and vets caring for 5,000 animals in the zoo’s Sydney harbour location and out in the field.

From complex logistical tasks like moving large wild animals and conducting emergency surgery to releasing animals back into the wild, the series reveals life behind the scenes at the famous Australian zoo.

The deal with Nat Geo Wild was brokered by Lucinda Gergley-Garner, Cineflix’s SVP of sales for North America and German speaking territories, with Ben Noot, director of global acquisitions at National Geographic. Cineflix’s Sandra Piha, SVP of sales, pan-regional, UK, Eire, and Scandinavia closed the More 4 deal with Polly Scates, programme acquisitions executive at Channel 4.

Kate Laffey, VP of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, who brokered the deal with McAvoy Media, said: “These early pre-sales to Nat Geo Wild and More 4 demonstrate “Inside Taronga Zoo’s” winning combination of an iconic institution that has global recognition, with the strength and quality of McAvoy’s production, and we’re confident the series will be snapped up by buyers internationally.”

John McAvoy, CEO of McAvoy Media, added: “Taronga Zoo is a much-loved magical place, and with all they have going on, it’s a very special time to be granted access to film there.”