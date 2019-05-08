×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Troy Shafer Dies at 38

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
Troy Shafer dead
CREDIT: Courtesy of DIY Network

Troy Shafer, star of the DIY Network reality series “Nashville Flipped,” died at his father’s home in Erie, Pa., on April 28, the Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. He was 38.

Shafer’s death was unexpected as he died in his sleep and did not have any known medical conditions. There were no signs of trauma, injury or wounding, according to the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was not performed, but the case is pending toxicology results in the coming weeks.

The reality TV star restored and flipped dozens of homes in Nashville as a part of the DIY Network series that ran for two seasons, beginning in 2016. He specialized in renovating historic houses from the late 1800s and early 1900s, and preserving much of the buildings’ original characters. He hosted all 17 of the series’ episodes, and worked alongside construction managers Rob Kuskin and Sean Roberge.

He graduated from Penn State University and originally wanted to pursue a career in the music industry, but his talent for construction and renovation led him to start his own business, called Nashville Flipped. Shafer’s family, including his wife Becky and brother Tim, hosted a small, private burial in his hometown of Erie, Pa., last week.

Related

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • 'Family Guy' Hopes to Steal 'Game

    'Family Guy' Hopes to Steal 'Game of Thrones' Emmy Votes With New Awards Mailer

    For its final DVD Emmy screener, “Family Guy” is taking on its biggest target yet: The “Game of Thrones” juggernaut. The “Family Guy” mailer, now being sent to voters, features Peter Griffin, looking a lot like Jon Snow on the Season 8 poster of “Game of Thrones.” At his foot, Brian the dog is doing [...]

  • Troy Shafer dead

    'Nashville Flipped' Star Troy Shafer Dies at 38

    Troy Shafer, star of the DIY Network reality series “Nashville Flipped,” died at his father’s home in Erie, Pa., on April 28, the Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. He was 38. Shafer’s death was unexpected as he died in his sleep and did not have any known medical conditions. There were no signs [...]

  • David Eason Jenelle Evans

    Jenelle Evans Cut From 'Teen Mom 2' After Husband Kills Her Dog

    MTV has severed ties with “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Eason (née Evans) after her husband, David Eason, killed her dog in late April. “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since. Additionally, we have [...]

  • Hilary Swank

    Hilary Swank to Star in Netflix Mars Mission Drama 'Away'

    Hilary Swank is on her way to Mars. The two-time Academy Award winner has been cast in the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming drama “Away,” from Jason Katims and Matt Reeves. Swank will play American astronaut Emma Green, who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon [...]

  • Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game

    Xbox Giving Away Two Custom 'Game of Thrones' Consoles

    Xbox is honoring the final season of “Game of Thrones” with a giveaway worthy of a king (or five). It’s offering fans the opportunity to snag one of two custom consoles featuring designs inspired by the hit HBO television show, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The custom designs are based on House [...]

  • Cobie SmuldersChanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists

    ABC Orders Cobie Smulders-Led 'Stumptown' Adaptation to Series

    ABC has ordered the drama based on the graphic novel series “Stumptown” to series, marking the network’s first series pick up for the 2019-2020 season. The now untitled project, formerly known as “Stumptown,” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), described as a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt, and [...]

  • Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod

    'Billions' Renewed for Season 5 at Showtime

    “Billions” has been renewed for a fifth season at Showtime. The news comes as the hit drama series is still in the midst of its fourth season, with the fourth season finale set to air on June 9. The series was created by Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad