‘Nashville Flipped’ Star Troy Shafer Dies at 38

Troy Shafer, star of the DIY Network reality series “Nashville Flipped,” died at his father’s home in Erie, Pa., on April 28, the Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Variety. He was 38.

Shafer’s death was unexpected as he died in his sleep and did not have any known medical conditions. There were no signs of trauma, injury or wounding, according to the Coroner’s Office. An autopsy was not performed, but the case is pending toxicology results in the coming weeks.

The reality TV star restored and flipped dozens of homes in Nashville as a part of the DIY Network series that ran for two seasons, beginning in 2016. He specialized in renovating historic houses from the late 1800s and early 1900s, and preserving much of the buildings’ original characters. He hosted all 17 of the series’ episodes, and worked alongside construction managers Rob Kuskin and Sean Roberge.

He graduated from Penn State University and originally wanted to pursue a career in the music industry, but his talent for construction and renovation led him to start his own business, called Nashville Flipped. Shafer’s family, including his wife Becky and brother Tim, hosted a small, private burial in his hometown of Erie, Pa., last week.