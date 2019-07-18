×

‘Nash Bridges’ Revival With Don Johnson in Development at USA Network

By

TV Reporter

Don Johnson
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

USA Network is in early development on a revival of “Nash Bridges,” Variety has confirmed.

Original series star Don Johnson has signed on to star in the series, reprising the title role he played for six seasons when the show originally ran on CBS. Carlton Cuse, who created the original show, is not attached as he is currently under an overall deal at ABC Studios.

The new show will be co-created by Johnson and Bill Chais, who will also executive produce along with Marc Rosen. The project hails from Village Roadshow. At this time, Johnson is the only original cast member attached to the project.

“Nash Bridges” centered on Johnson’s character, who eventually rose to become the leader of the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. The series also starred Cheech Marin, Peggy Sandow, James Gammon, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Jeff Perry, and Jaime P. Gomez.

More to come…

Access exclusive content

