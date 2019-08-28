Naomie Harris Joins Jude Law in HBO-Sky Limited Series ‘Third Day’

Naomie Harris has been cast in the upcoming HBO-Sky Studios co-production “The Third Day.” In addition, Philippa Lowthorpe has boarded the series to direct the second half of the show’s six episodes.

In the first half of the series, titled “Summer” and directed by Marc Munden, Sam (Jude Law) is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. In the second half, “Winter,” Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider, comes to the island seeking answers, but her arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

Harris received an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the 2016 film “Moonlight.” She is currently in production on the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” reprising the role of Eve Moneypenny for the third time. Her other recent film credits include “Mowgli,” “Rampage,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Southpaw,” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” She is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, The Artists Partnership, and Ziffen Brittenham.

“The Third Day” will air in 2020 on HBO in the U.S. and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV in the U.K. and Ireland. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk International, and writer and executive producer Dennis Kelly. The series was created by Kelly and Felix Barrett of Punchdrunk. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin also serve as writers on the series. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will executive produce for Plan B. Munden and Lowthorpe will executive produce in addition to directing. Adrian Sturges will produce.