×

Nahnatchka Khan, Hasan Minhaj, ‘Just Mercy’ Cast Talk Inclusion

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hasan Minhaj
CREDIT: Elyse Frelinger

“Always Be My Maybe” was “satisfying” to create because it gave focus to two characters that wouldn’t typically be portrayed as romantic leads, said director Nahnatchka Khan of her Netflix film at the CAA Amplify conference in Ojai, sitting on a panel with comedian Hasan Minhaj and NBA star Chris Paul.

“We’re all big fans of the rom-com genre, and then special things happen when you center people who have never been centered before,” said Khan of the Asian American ensemble. “Randall Park and Ali Wong, they are so many things; they’re not just one thing, they’re bigger than just their identity. They’re a leading man, a leading woman… you can be layered, you can be more than one thing, you can exist outside the box.”

For his part, Minhaj said his “insider, outsider relationship with America” as a Muslim Indian American plays to his advantage as he tackles current affairs on his Netflix series “Patriot Act,” giving him a global perspective on topics that he asserts U.S. media often treats with a narrower view.

Related

“For me, with the show, the exciting thing is “Patriot Act” gets to exist in a space where there previously is a lot of white space,” said Minhaj.

“Literally – there’s two Jimmys in late night,” he quipped.

“And a James,” chimed in Khan.

The three-day, invitation-only CAA retreat – a combination of TED Talk-style panels and high-level networking against the luxuriously verdant backdrop of the Ojai Valley Inn – brought together about 200 industry execs, talent and politicos to focus on creating more diversity and inclusion in entertainment and beyond. The group included Obama-era national security advisor Susan Rice, actor and activist Riz Ahmed, playwright Young Jean Lee, and attorney and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, whose memoir “Just Mercy” is being adapted into a Warner Bros. Pictures film starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

The group in attendance got a brief glimpse at the movie, based on Stevenson’s life as a lawyer fighting for social justice, which Ford Foundation president Darren Walker called “an extraordinary gift to the nation.” Stevenson, who spoke at length about the disproportionate incarceration rates among women and African Americans and the need to enact change, received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Jordan, Foxx, Stevenson and “Just Mercy” director and writer Destin Daniel Cretton were present for a panel on the film. Cretton said the book opened his eyes to a subject that he didn’t think about very much.

“You feel it when Bryan speaks,” he said. “When Bryan walks off the stage, you should feel depressed, with the amount of terrible information he just poured on you. But this book did that and left me feeling so inspired and so connected to both the author of the book and the people (whose lives) he was sharing.”

Jordan, who said he was nervous about playing Stevenson on screen and “didn’t want to mess this up,” made a powerful impression on those on set during a key courtroom scene, said his co-star Foxx.

Foxx said he texted Jordan after they filmed the scene: “I know you’ll get this later, but the extras in the fourth row are weeping.”

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More TV

  • Hasan Minhaj

    Nahnatchka Khan, Hasan Minhaj, 'Just Mercy' Cast Talk Inclusion

    “Always Be My Maybe” was “satisfying” to create because it gave focus to two characters that wouldn’t typically be portrayed as romantic leads, said director Nahnatchka Khan of her Netflix film at the CAA Amplify conference in Ojai, sitting on a panel with comedian Hasan Minhaj and NBA star Chris Paul. “We’re all big fans [...]

  • Sebastian Maniscalco

    Sebastian Maniscalco to Host MTV VMAs

    MTV has announced that comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco will host the 2019 “VMAs” live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26. Last year, Maniscalco published his best selling book “Stay Hungry,” followed by a stand up tour of the same name. The comedian has also sold out [...]

  • T-Pain, Faheem Rashad Najm. T-Pain performs

    TV News Roundup: 'T-Pain's School of Business' Sets August Premiere

    In today’s roundup, “T-Pain’s School of Business” sets an August 6 premiere on Fuse, and OWN greenlights a new talks series. EXECUTIVE NEWS Matt Brodlie is leaving his role as director of original film at Netflix to join the Disney+ content marketing team as senior vice president of international content development. In his new role, [...]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs For Screens: Labrinth on Scoring HBO’s Drake-Produced Drama 'Euphoria'

    British singer-songwriter Labrinth (née Timothy Lee McKenzie) has been having one of the biggest years of his nearly decade-long career, from the April release of his collaborative album with L.S.D. (a.k.a. Labrinth Sia & Diplo) to his starring role in the latest campaign for MINI, where he reinterprets Cole Porter’s cowboy classic “Don’t Fence Me [...]

  • The Office

    'The Office' to Stream Exclusively on NBCUniversal Service Beginning in 2021

    NBCUniversal announced Tuesday that it will begin streaming “The Office” exclusively on its standalone streaming service beginning in 2021. The popular comedy series will leave Netflix once the current deal with NBCU expires at the end of 2020, the same year that NBCU plans to launch its ad-supported streaming service. All nine seasons of the [...]

  • 'Lincoln Lawyer' Series in Development at

    'Lincoln Lawyer' Series in Development at CBS from David E. Kelley

    David E. Kelley is returning once more to the court of legal dramas. CBS has issued a series production commitment for “The Lincoln Lawyer,” with Kelley in position to pen and executive produce. Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the show hails from A+E Studios in association with CBS TV Studios. [...]

  • Patrick Somerville'Maniac' TV Show premiere, London,

    'Maniac' Creator to Helm 'Made for Love,' 'Station Eleven' for WarnerMedia

    “Maniac” creator Patrick Somerville has signed on to helm two new series, “Made for Love” and “Station Eleven,” for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service. “Made for Love,” which will be executive produced and directed by S.J. Clarkson, is a 10-episode, straight-to-series adaptation based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The half-hour comedy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad