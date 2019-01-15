NAACP Slams CBS News’ 2020 Team’s Lack of Black Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

The NAACP has slammed CBS News for not including any African-American journalists on its 2020 election coverage team.

CBS News came under fire over the weekend after an associate producer tweeted out an image of the news outlet’s 2020 team.

In a statement obtained exclusively by Variety, a spokesperson for the NAACP said CBS News’ lineup “proves the voting power and voices of Black America continue to be undervalued.”

Here is the full statement from the NAACP:

“CBS News’ decision to not include Black reporters on their 2020 Election news team further proves the voting power and voices of Black America continue to be undervalued. As the voting bloc that will most certainly determine the direction of this country in the upcoming election, it is vital any and all media outlets have a diverse newsroom, including individuals of color in decision making positions to speak to and address the issues and concerns directly impacting the Black community. Representation matters and the media needs our coverage on the issues to drive the discussion.”

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) issued a statement earlier Tuesday to say that it is “very disappointed in and disturbed about CBS News’ recent announcement showcasing new hires for coverage of the 2020 Presidential election.”

A CBS spokesperson said Sunday that the team was an “initial wave of what will be an outstanding and diverse group of journalists” that had been assigned to cover the election.

At least four journalists of color appear to be on the announced boots-on-the-ground team, including Musadiq Bidar, Alex Tin, Jack Turman, and Stephanie Ramirez.