‘Mythbusters’ Host Jessi Combs Dies in Land-Speed Record Attempt

Race car driver and “Mythbusters” star Jessi Combs was killed in an attempt to break her own land-speed record. She was 36.
“The Discovery and MotorTrend family is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Jessi Combs,” Discovery said in a statement to Variety. “She was a friend and colleague, an icon in the industry, and an undeniable force of nature who left an indelible mark on the car world. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”
Combs earned the title of “the fastest woman on four wheels” after hitting 398 mile per hour in 2013 in the jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. In the fatal car crash, she was aiming for 619 miles per hour on a dry lake bed in the Alvord Desert in Oregon, according to Autoblog. Combs posted an Instagram picture three days ago ahead of the attempt.
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
Combs was one of the hosts of “Mythbusters,” joining in 2009. She was filling in for fellow host Kari Byron, who briefly left the show to give birth to her first child. Combs was also a co-host of “The List” and hosted “Overhaulin’,” “Extreme 4×4” and “All Girls Garage.” In 2014, Combs became the first women to place at any Ultra4 event.
Combs’ team member Terry Madden shared a montage of the driver on Instagram. Madden wrote, “She was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her.”
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)… . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.