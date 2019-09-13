‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Adaptation Nears Series Order at Hulu

Hulu is set to order a series version of Trenton Lee Stewart’s YA novels “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are adapting the series for television, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin set to serve as showrunners. Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood also executive producing. Sonar Entertainment developed the project and will serve as executive producers. 20th Century Fox Television is currently in negotiations to serve as the studio on the series.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” novels were first published in 2007. Two sequels were subsequently published in 2008 and 2009 titled “The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey” and “The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma” respectively.

Other recently announced projects at Hulu include development on an adaptation of the novel “Washington Black,” with Sterling K. Brown attached as an executive producer. Meanwhile, the Lamorne Morris-led comedy “Woke” is also near a deal for a series order at the streamer.