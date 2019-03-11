×
Muslim Congresswoman Thanks Fox News for Condemning Pirro Remarks

Brian Steinberg

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

A Muslim congresswoman who was the subject of controversial comments made by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has taken to social media to thank the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet for condemning the remarks.

During her broadcast on Saturday, Pirro, a former New York prosecutor, suggested Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, a Democractic representative, did not respect the law set down by the Constitution of the United States. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?” Pirro asked Satuday night.

On Sunday, Fox News issued a statement rebuking Pirro’s words. “”We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” the network said in a prepared statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.” Fox News made a similar statement in November when Pirro and fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, two favorites of President Donald Trump, appeared at a campaign rally Trump held in Missouri.

Rep. Omar responded to the controversy on Monday. “Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth,” she said via Twitter.

Pirro sought to tamp down reaction to her comments with a statement on Sunday. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” she said. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

