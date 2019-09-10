×

Muppets Series From Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis Scrapped at Disney Plus

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Biggest Turkeys
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Disney Plus has abandoned plans for a scripted Muppets series that was being worked on by Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Edward Kitsis.

Though the trio’s planned take on the beloved Jim Henson characters had never been formally announced, sources confirm that it had been in the works for months at the streaming service. According to an individual with knowledge of the decision, Gad, Horowitz, and Kitsis decided to walk away from the series after new leadership at Muppets Studios opted to take the series in a different direction.

The news comes less than three weeks after Disney announced at D23 that they were moving forward on a short-form unscripted Muppets series titled “Muppets Now.” It will be the first series featuring the characters since ABC’s failed attempt to launch the scripted mockumentary series “The Muppets” back in 2016. Prior to that, the feature films “The Muppets” and “Muppets Most Wanted grossed nearly $250 million combined at the box office.

Disney Plus is set to launch on Nov. 12. The platform will feature a number of original shows at launch, including the “Star Wars” live-action series “The Mandalorian,” in addition to a wide range of library content from across the vast Disney portfolio.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Biggest Turkeys

    Muppets Series From Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, Edward Kitsis Scrapped at Disney Plus

    Disney Plus has abandoned plans for a scripted Muppets series that was being worked on by Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Edward Kitsis. Though the trio’s planned take on the beloved Jim Henson characters had never been formally announced, sources confirm that it had been in the works for months at the streaming service. According to [...]

  • Kelly Ripa arrives at the Oscars

    TV News Roundup: Kelly Ripa Returning to 'American Housewife' on ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Kelly Ripa will reprise her role on “American Housewife,” and Bravo sets a premiere date for the Viola Davis-produced limited series “In a Man’s World.” CASTING Beth Behrs, Joe Keery, Keegan-Michael Key, Dylan McDermott and Paula Pell are among the new guest cast members joining season three of CBS All [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Dark Shadows' Sequel Series in Development at CW

    A new entry in the world of “Dark Shadows” is in the works at The CW, Variety has confirmed. Based on the original series created by Dan Curtis, the one-hour drama “Dark Shadows: Reincarnation” is described as a modern-day continuation of the strange, terrifying, and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine — [...]

  • Mark CubanBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    Mark Cuban Sells HDNet Cable Channels to Anthem Sports, Steve Harvey

    Mark Cuban has sold a majority stake in his HDNet cable channels to Leonard Asper’s Anthem Sports & Entertainment. Entertainer and ubiquitous TV host Steve Harvey has signed on with Toronto-based Anthem as an investor in the deal that includes the music-focused AXS TV channel and HDNet Movies. Anschutz Entertainment Group and Cuban remain equity [...]

  • Godfather of Harlem Season 1 Episode

    TV Review: 'Godfather of Harlem'

    Forest Whitaker is the sort of star seemingly built to make the leap to television: He’s a decorated leading man whose subtlety of approach and whose commitment to delicate, unusual acting choices would seem to potentially play even better on the small screen. After stints on various network shows, Whitaker finally gets his showcase in [...]

  • Hailee Steinfeld

    'Hawkeye' Disney Plus Series Eyes Hailee Steinfeld for Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hailee Steinfeld could soon be part of the Marvel family. Variety has learned exclusively from sources that Steinfeld has been offered a lead role in the upcoming “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus. The limited series will see Jeremy Renner reprise the role of the titular bow-wielding hero that he has played through multiple films in the [...]

  • Adam Stotsky Strictly Business Podcast

    E! President Adam Stotsky to Step Down

    E! President Adam Stotsky is stepping down as head of the cable network after spending five years at the company, and 18 years at NBCUniversal, E!’s parent company. Frances Berwick will assume Stotsky’s duties for now, according to sources familiar with the situation, with the transition happening through the end of September. No further plans [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad