‘Muppet Babies’ Season 3 Ordered at Disney Junior (EXCLUSIVE)

MUPPET BABIES - "Episode 201" (Disney Junior)GONZO, KERMIT, ANIMAL, PIGGY, FOZZIE, SUMMER
CREDIT: Disney Junior

The muppet babies are coming back for more fuzzy fun.

Disney Junior has ordered a third season of the hit kids show ahead of its season 2 August 9 premiere on Disney Channel.

The series, which premiered in March 2018, chronicles the playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin.

Season two of “Muppet Babies” will see more beloved Muppets, including brother and sister duo, Scooter and Skeeter, Sweetums, and Swedish Chef, make their way to the playroom for all-new adventures. Other special guest appearances include Rizzo the Rat’s popstar brother, Vinny, and Mr. Manny, who comes to fill in for Miss Nanny when she goes out for the day.

Based on the original award-winning 1984 series, “Muppet Babies” is executive-produced by Tom Warburton. Matt Danner, who previously served as co-producer/supervising director, will now serve as co-executive producer and supervising director for season 3. Danner also voices the role of Kermit. Chris Moreno is co-producer and art director, and Robyn Brown is story editor.

In addition to Danner, the series voice cast includes Jenny Slate as Miss Nanny, Melanie Harrison as Piggy, Dee Bradley Baker as Animal; Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Jessica DiCicco as Summer; and Ben Diskin as Gonzo. The series is a production of OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior and The Muppets Studio.

