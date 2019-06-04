×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MTV Studios and Quibi to Remake ‘Punk’d,’ ‘Singled Out’

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All

MTV Studios and Quibi are teaming up to produce remakes of “Punk’d” and “Singled Out,” Variety has learned. 

Both remakes, which will be available on the Jeffrey Katzenberg-created video streaming platform, will consist of 20 new episodes, each under ten minutes in length to remain in keeping with Quibi’s short-form content format.

“Punk’d” was a hidden camera reality show which aired for a total of ten seasons and was created by Ashton Kutcher, who also served as the host. The show targeted Hollywood stars, and the reboot will make use of augmented reality to make the pranks even bolder than before. The new “Punk’d” will be produced by STXtelevision in association with MTV Studios. 

“This deal builds on MTV’s strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV.  “We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent ‘Punk’d’ and ‘Singled Out’ for a new generation of fans.”

“Singled Out” was a dating show which originally aired on MTV from 1995 to 1998, and was recently revamped for MTV’s YouTube channel. The reimagined version will seek to show that “anyone and everyone can find love no matter their sexual preference.”

For the generation who grew up watching ‘Punk’d’ and ‘Singled Out’ on MTV, this represents a long overdue reboot of two well-loved shows. It’s also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform,” said Doug Herzog from Quibi.

The two show joins the lineup of other premium, short-form series ordered by Quibi, including projects from Jason Blum, Catherine Hardwicke, Stephen Curry,Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, and Sam Raimi. The service also is slated to include daily news and lifestyle programming.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More TV

  • MTV and Quibi to Remake 'Punk'd,'

    MTV Studios and Quibi to Remake 'Punk'd,' 'Singled Out'

    MTV Studios and Quibi are teaming up to produce remakes of “Punk’d” and “Singled Out,” Variety has learned.  Both remakes, which will be available on the Jeffrey Katzenberg-created video streaming platform, will consist of 20 new episodes, each under ten minutes in length to remain in keeping with Quibi’s short-form content format. “Punk’d” was a hidden camera [...]

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

    Netflix Orders 'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Animated Series

    Netflix has ordered the animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” inspired by the multi-billion dollar “Jurassic Park” film franchise. The series is set within the timeline of the 2015 film “Jurassic World” and hails from DreamWorks Animation. It follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on [...]

  • Richard Brown

    Fremantle Strikes Deal With ‘Catch 22’ and ‘True Detective’ Producer Richard Brown

    Fremantle and the producer Richard Brown have partnered on an exclusive multi-year deal with Brown’s newly minted production company Passenger. Based in New York and London, Passenger will develop and produce scripted series with Fremantle, which will distribute the projects worldwide. Brown is an exec producer on “True Detective” and developed and executive produced Hulu’s [...]

  • Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel WME

    High Debt and Big Losses: How Will Wall Street React to Endeavor's Risky IPO Plan?

    For years, Ari Emanuel has been engineering WME to expand beyond its talent-agency roots into the big leagues of global entertainment, sports, distribution and marketing. WME parent Endeavor’s IPO marks the first time in 40 years that a Hollywood talent agency has opened its books to Wall Street, a move that’s fraught with complications. Case [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad