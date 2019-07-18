×

MTV Ups Lily Neumeyer to Executive Vice President of Development

Elaine Low

Lily Neumeyer
CREDIT: MTV

Viacom-owned MTV has promoted Lily Neumeyer to executive vice president of development from senior vice president of development for MTV and VH1. She will now oversee the unscripted development slate and strategy for MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo and MTV Studios, reporting to president of entertainment Nina Diaz.

“Lily is a creative force of nature and an inspirational mentor who’s played an enormous role in driving our success,” said Diaz in a statement. “Whether it was taking on the epic challenge of reinventing MTV’s seminal ‘The Real World’ in three different countries for Facebook Watch, developing ‘the best new show of 2019’ with ‘Double Shot of Love,’ re-imagining an iconic franchise for a new generation with ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ or cultivating ‘Siesta Key’ into a bona fide sensation, Lily has an uncanny ability to create hit after hit.”

Neumeyer started out at MTV, co-creating and exec producing “My Super Sweet Sixteen” with Diaz and developing and exec producing “Juvies,” then spent time on MTV’s news team overseeing documentaries, live news hows and red carpet events. She also oversaw the launch of bilingual brand MTV Tres. Neumeyer left to become vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming at A&E, overseeing “Duck Dynasty,” then joined VH1 as head of development alongside Diaz three years ago.

“I am incredibly fortunate to work with Chris McCarthy and Nina whose strategic vision has enabled me to take creative risks that tap into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Neumeyer. “The vast opportunity MTV Studios presents to create unscripted content for new platforms and audiences, coupled with where we’re taking the CMT brand, is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to diving in while continuing to add to MTV and VH1’s roster of hits.”

