×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

MSNBC Adds Joshua Johnson to Anchor Ranks

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of MSNBC

Joshua Johnson, a longtime public-radio host, is joining MSNBC as an anchor, and the network is expected to release the details of the program he will lead at a later date.

Johnson is known for hosting the NPR program “1A,” and will continue to do so through December 20. The program, produced by Washington D.C.’s WAMU, is focused on issues related to the First Amendment, and is the successor to the long-running NPR program, “The Diane Rehm Show.” His new MSNBC program is poised to start in 2020.

Johnson began his public-radio career when he helped in the launch of a regional news partnership between Miami’s NPR station, WLRN, and The Miami Herald. He also worked as the morning news host for San Francisco’s KQED and co-created and hosted the national public-radio series, “Truth Be Told,” a program that explored race in America.

Johnson announced the news Tuesday via Twitter:

WAMU bills “1A” as a program that “explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.”

Johnson’s place on the MSNBC schedule is not immediately clear. MSNBC could create a weekend show for him, which it has done with other hosts who lacked years of TV experience. Joy Reid hailed from the world of print and online journalism while David Gura previously worked for NPR. MSNBC also airs repeats of its primetime shows on the weekend. An MSNBC spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

 

 

 

More TV

  • MSNBC Adds Joshua Johnson to Anchor

    MSNBC Adds Joshua Johnson to Anchor Ranks

    Joshua Johnson, a longtime public-radio host, is joining MSNBC as an anchor, and the network is expected to release the details of the program he will lead at a later date. Johnson is known for hosting the NPR program “1A,” and will continue to do so through December 20. The program, produced by Washington D.C.’s [...]

  • Commercials Ads Streaming Illustration Placeholder

    Banner Ads Bother. Pop-Ups Annoy. Streaming Wars Aim to Revive Them

    TV’s newest commercials are starting to look an awful lot like the web’s oldest. Any user of Amazon’s Fire set-top device might have recently stumbled upon an interactive on-screen graphic from Geico, the insurance company known for its heavy use of TV ads. In just 15 minutes, the company likes to claim, it can save [...]

  • THE NEIGHBORHOOD stars Cedric the Entertainer

    TV Ratings: 'The Neighborhood' Climbs to Season High on CBS

    “The Neighborhood” hit a season high in last night’s TV ratings, as NBC narrowly topped ABC in the overall network rankings. The CBS comedy series rose to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by around 6.5 million total viewers, comfortably beating its previous season 2 high of 5.9 million. The good news [...]

  • New AVOD Service W4Free Launches in

    U.K. AVOD Service W4Free Launches, With Sky Handling Ad Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new player has joined the streaming fray in the U.K., with Video Solutions launching new ad-supported service W4Free and Comcast-owned Sky on board to handle its advertising sales. W4Free’s British rollout follows that of a sister service, Watch4, in German-speaking markets, and comes as the likes of Pluto and Tubi have been in the [...]

  • Friends Final Episode Streaming Wars

    'Friends' Props, Costumes to Be Auctioned Off for LGBTQ Charity

    Fans of “Friends” can own a piece of the sitcom — with more than 100 props, costumes, replicas and other items to go up for auction online for the first time next month. Proceeds from the auction, timed for the popular series’ 25th anniversary, will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention [...]

  • The Mandalorian Disney +

    Could Disney Plus Reach 60 Million-90 Million Subscribers Earlier Than Expected?

    There’s no doubt about Disney’s desire to make an impression on the market with direct-to-consumer service Disney Plus, trumpeting 10 million subscribers just a day after its Nov. 12 launch. That’s more than HBO Now’s 8 million lifetime subs, not to mention CBS All Access and Showtime OTT’s 8 million subs combined. Wall Street sent [...]

  • Daisy Haggard as Miri in BACK

    'Back to Life' Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

    Showtime has handed a second season order to “Back to Life,” only nine days after the limited comedy series debuted in the U.S. “Back to Life” was created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon, with Haggard starring as Miri Matteson who, after 18 years behind bars, returns home and stumbles back into adult [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad